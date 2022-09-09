ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Sea Limited Was Soaring Today

By Billy Duberstein
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of Southeast Asian gaming, e-commerce, and fintech platform Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were up big today, rising 7.2% as of 11:44 a.m. ET.

A broader rise in technology stocks fueled some of the gains, but international e-commerce stocks, particularly those in China and Southeast Asia, were rising by even more.

In company-specific news, Sea also announced it would be closing some nascent operations in frontier markets and making layoffs in its gaming unit. Shareholders have been worried about Sea's ongoing losses and cash burn, so some may have taken this as a good sign.

So what

While Sea Limited isn't a Chinese stock, it does often get grouped in with Chinese internet stocks, perhaps owing to Tencent Holdings ' significant minority ownership. Meanwhile, Sea's home countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan are close regional trading partners, so there are some linkages between these economies.

Chinese stocks were broadly higher Friday, after the country's recent August inflation report. Inflation rose just 2.5% in the month, lower than the expected 2.8% figure and the 2.7% July reading. Lower inflation fueled hopes that China may further stimulate its economy.

The Chinese economy has been reeling from its real estate bust, as well as rolling COVID-19 lockdowns. China did announce some more stimulus measures recently, but they were more measured than some analysts had hoped. But with the lower inflation rate, authorities may have room to stimulate the economy further without adverse consequences.

In company-specific news, Sea also announced layoffs and the closing of operations in some noncore markets. According to people close to Sea, the company will shutter its Shopee e-commerce operations in Argentina entirely, while also closing local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, while maintaining cross-border capabilities in those three countries. In addition, Sea will lay off hundreds of people in Shanghai within its Garena gaming unit. Sources told Reuters that Sea will lay off as many as several hundred people, or 15%, of the staff in Shanghai, and cancel some new game initiatives.

Why would this be taken as good news? Sea's business has hit some headwinds, and its only cash cow, the mobile game Free Fire , is now seeing lower monetization amid the economic reopening following pandemic-related lockdowns. Garena's revenue and profits declined last quarter, and Sea generated a total operating loss of $840 million last quarter alone.

However, management has pledged to bring its Shopee e-commerce platform and SeaMoney fintech platform to profitability in the near term, so these moves could be seen as following through on that promise.

Focusing on core operations wouldn't be so bad. Shopee has already achieved a strong leadership position across Southeast Asia, and also became the leading e-commerce platform in Brazil last quarter by monthly active users and total time spent on the app. Those markets have a lot of growth potential, so it's likely prudent to focus resources on strengthening those core operations in this environment.

Now what

This year is going to look very different for Sea, as several years of breakneck revenue growth and peak Free Fire profits are now giving way to a "reset" year.

Sea has pledged to break even on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA) in its Southeast Asian e-commerce operations (before headquarters costs) this year, and for SeaMoney to have positive cash flow in 2023. These cost cuts will certainly help toward that end; however, one has to wonder if there will be continuing revenue deceleration as well. Management withdrew guidance for the rest of the year on the last earnings call, saying that 2022 revenue growth would be an output, and not a company target.

Despite the tough environment, Sea's stock is now cheap enough to look very enticing for longer-term investors, at just a $36 billion market cap and 2.8 times sales ; meanwhile, this cost rationalization should be very healthy for the company over the long term. On the other hand, investors should probably brace themselves for underwhelming growth numbers for the rest of 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Billy Duberstein has positions in Sea Limited and has the following options: short January 2024 $50 puts on Sea Limited, short September 2022 $55 puts on Sea Limited, and short September 2022 $95 calls on Sea Limited. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sea Limited and Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The market has had a rough year, largely due to high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Inflation slowed in July, and now the market is wondering if it slowed again in August. Whichever way inflation goes has the potential to significantly move markets, one way or the other. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Limited#Stock Options#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Southeast Asian#Chinese#Tencent Holdings
The Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Verizon Communications are two stocks trading at multi-year lows. Takeda's high debt levels have investors worried, but its debt-to-equity ratio is improving. Verizon's subscriber numbers were underwhelming last quarter, but the business is still doing well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Supply chain issues have taken a toll on many companies' prospects in 2022. Valuations may not fully reflect the risks to company earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plunged

The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in over a half-century. In spite of heightened market volatility, billionaire Ken Griffin has been putting his fund's cash to work. Citadel absolutely piled into five widely-held stocks during the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
216K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy