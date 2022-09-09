ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Ace takes his place in spotlight at Rehab show; new Abilene campus plans announced

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSgYu_0hou2mIn00

The event is the West Texas Rehabilitation Center Summer Dinner show.

Although it was Thursday night, before the third game of the football season, instead of August, it still was summer (fall arrives Sept 22). And it was quite a 44th annual show.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, founded in 1965, was the main attraction and entertained the large crowd with its style of country rock that included fiddle, harmonic, accordion and mandolin. Fans thrilled at hearing their classics "Mr. Bojangles" and "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."

Leading the way was original member Jeff Hanna on lead vocals.

It was announced the band was donating all merchandise sales at the show to the Rehab Center to help with event fundraising.

But perhaps the star of the show was the spotlight youngster served by the Rehab Center. This year it was Ace Matthew Gleason, who was there with his parents, Matt and Sheridan. The animated 6-year-old immediately endeared himself to the crowd with his laugh and gap-toothed smile.

He was presented a box of Crumbl cookies by a cowboy, so he got "cowboy cookies." He was not immediately seen sharing.

Ace's visit to the main stage underscored what WTRC president and CEO Steve Martin said previously Thursday, that "everything we do is about our patients. We count on donors and our communities."

And soon that effort will include building a new Abilene facility.

After showing upgrades to Rehab Centers in San Angelo and Ozona, Martin announced that 36 acres in far southwest Abilene, near the Sam's location and off Memorial Drive, were purchased in July.

The site will be near Hendrick South hospital and other medical offices and facilities.

Details on construction plans and a fundraiser campaign will be announced in January, when Rehab 2023 is staged at the Abilene Convention Center.

When built, the facility will take the place of the 67-year-old campus on Hartford Street, north of Woodhaven Shopping Center. It opened in 1953 to served youngsters with cerebral palsy.

Those services, through the years, have expanded to other disabilities − both permanent and temporary. Patients included adults.

50th anniversary:West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction a show 50 years in the making

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozona, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Sheridan, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex-boyfriend set truck on fire, drunk driver accused of injuring 2 during crash

Incidents  1200 block of Albany Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported his rental vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside his parents’ home in south Abilene. Multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, nintendo switch, a hard drive, a backpack, and books were taken. Total value of stolen items is nearly $3,000. 800 […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday.   According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred.  The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.   The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash.  The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
San Angelo LIVE!

Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash

ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday.   According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.   The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve.  The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hendrick#Cerebral Palsy#Wtrc#Rehab Centers
ktxs.com

Group of six arrested in Abilene after police recover $24,000 worth of jewelry

ABILENE, Texas — Six people were arrested yesterday following a robbery at the Abilene Mall. According to a press release, a group of people performed a "Grab and GO" style robbery at the Mall of Abilene after they were observed casing at least five jewelry stores in the area. Two vehicles were detained and six people were arrested following a foot pursuit.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges

SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Fatal accident shuts down I-20 near Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Texas DPS is investigating a crash that happened yesterday at mile marker 285 on I-20 in Callahan County. According to officials, the crash only involved one motor coach vehicle and resulted in one death. The roadway reopened around 5pm yesterday. KTXS will keep you updated...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy