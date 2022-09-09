ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

BancPlus Corporation Appoints Staci Tyler to Board of Directors

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--

BancPlus Corporation, the holding company for BankPlus, announced today that Staci Tyler, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Secretary of EastGroup Properties, has been appointed to its board of directors, effective August 30, 2022. Tyler will serve as chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Risk Committee.

Staci Tyler, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Secretary of EastGroup Properties has been appointed to board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Staci has impressive accounting and operational leadership experience at EastGroup Properties, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes,” said Bill Ray, Chief Executive Officer of BankPlus. “She is a well-recognized leader in the metro Jackson area and will be a highly valuable addition to our Board. I look forward to working with her and benefitting from her financial expertise and fresh perspectives.”

In her current role, Tyler serves on EastGroup’s executive management team, internal real estate investment committee and 401(k) investment committee. She is responsible for the company’s accounting function, including financial reporting, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and investor relations. In addition to her expertise in accounting, Tyler also designed and implemented the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) program. Prior to EastGroup, Tyler served as Senior Audit Associate with KPMG.

Along with her work achievements and contributions, Tyler is an active member of various professional and community organizations including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants, National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, The Junior League of Jackson serving as a Sustainer, Make a Wish Mississippi serving as an Advisory Member on the Board of Directors and is a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Tyler is a Certified Public Accountant and earned her Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi.

“The addition of Staci will benefit BancPlus Corporation and the growth we continue to see in our communities,” said Ray. “Staci’s background and experience make her uniquely suited to build upon our vision. The BancPlus Corporation Board Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee was impressed by her purpose-driven mindset ensuring we continue to be impactful for years to come.”

About BancPlus Corporation

BancPlus Corporation is the holding company of BankPlus. Founded in 1909, BankPlus is one of the Southeast’s premier regional banks serving consumers and businesses with the latest technology through a full suite of financial services, including retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending and wealth management. With over $6.6 billion in total assets, BankPlus operates more than 90 financial centers throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida. For more information about BankPlus, visit www.bankplus.net.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005465/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Bailey

601-607-4452,KevinBailey@BankPlus.netMedia Contact:

Rob Armour

601-898-4869,RobArmour@BankPlus.net

KEYWORD: MISSISSIPPI UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: BancPlus Corporation

PUB: 09/09/2022 01:42 PM/DISC: 09/09/2022 01:42 PM

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
