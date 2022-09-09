ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

WSLS

Two Alleghany County schools see impressive improvement in SOL scores

LOW MOOR, Va. – Two Alleghany schools have made impressive gains in their testing scores. Sharon Elementary School and Edgemont Primary School (now Jeter-Watson Elementary School) outperformed schools across the state in Standards of Learning (SOL) score gains. Sharon Elementary saw SOL rates jump by 13 points in the...
WSLS

Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Food Lion Feeds donates $1,000 to Blacksburg senior living center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One charity is showing love to a Blacksburg senior living center. The Warm Hearth Foundation received a $1,000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to provide food for seniors in need. Warm Hearth Village is a senior living home in Blacksburg. About one-third of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke high school volleyball game digs into student-athlete mental health

SALEM, Va. – A volleyball game between Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School served up something special. Fans attending Tuesday night’s match had the opportunity to donate money to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit that focuses on advocating for resources to benefit student-athletes and their mental health.
WSLS

Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Railroad strike: How a looming nationwide labor strike could impact local communities

ROANOKE, Va. – Supply chain issues along with commuter routes are just some areas that could see an impact from a nationwide freight railroad strike. Norfolk Southern Corporation operates trains out of Roanoke on a daily basis. However, operations can soon be coming to a pause as two major rail unions continue disputing working conditions and scheduling with management.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

AeroFarms celebrates ribbon cutting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The future of agriculture is planting roots in Southside. Monday marked the ribbon cutting of AeroFarms. At 140,000 square feet, the facility in Danville is the world’s largest indoor vertical farm. AeroFarms Co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg said his company is something the community can...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County has been cleared. If you’re headed toward US-29 in Pittsylvania County, you might want to find another route. According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash near the ramp at Business 29N/S has closed all northbound...
WSLS

Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tailgating Tradition: The Hokie Hauler and Boohoo Bus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you can’t find Lot 8 on the Virginia Tech campus, just keep an eye out for these two. The Hokie Hauler was once a school bus that Scott Fulcher bought over a decade ago. “We bought this in March and we had it ready...
WSLS

Two arrested in Clifton Forge church break-in

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Alleghany and Covington Sheriff’s Offices arrested two individuals after a break-in at the Immanuel Baptist Church on Sept. 6. Matthew Bancroft and Madajah Shinault were arrested on Friday, Sept. 9 in connection to the incident on Douthat Road, authorities say. The two have...
WSLS

Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing

ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close

ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
ROANOKE, VA

