Two Alleghany County schools see impressive improvement in SOL scores
LOW MOOR, Va. – Two Alleghany schools have made impressive gains in their testing scores. Sharon Elementary School and Edgemont Primary School (now Jeter-Watson Elementary School) outperformed schools across the state in Standards of Learning (SOL) score gains. Sharon Elementary saw SOL rates jump by 13 points in the...
Campbell County schools closer to opening new school after facing supply chain issues
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – It’s all hands on deck to complete the new Rustburg Middle School, which we’re told is the first secondary school built in Campbell County in 40 years. Clif Tweedy, deputy Campbell County administrator, said the current building located next door is falling apart.
‘Morgan’s Message:’ High school athletes work to raise mental health awareness
SALEM, Va. – As suicide prevention month continues, students in our area are working to end the stigma surrounding mental health. Morgan Rodgers was a lacrosse player at Duke University when she died by suicide. Her parents created ‘Morgan’s Message’ after she passed. “It’s main purpose...
Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness
ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
Food Lion Feeds donates $1,000 to Blacksburg senior living center
BLACKSBURG, Va. – One charity is showing love to a Blacksburg senior living center. The Warm Hearth Foundation received a $1,000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to provide food for seniors in need. Warm Hearth Village is a senior living home in Blacksburg. About one-third of...
Roanoke high school volleyball game digs into student-athlete mental health
SALEM, Va. – A volleyball game between Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School served up something special. Fans attending Tuesday night’s match had the opportunity to donate money to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit that focuses on advocating for resources to benefit student-athletes and their mental health.
Virginia Tech leaders calling new on-campus tailgate, second student entrance a ‘success’
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Not only did Virginia Tech win on the football field this weekend, but school leaders also said they had success with their new on-campus tailgating experience. The university created a second student entrance into Lane Stadium to try and combat crowds while adding a bit of...
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.
ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
Railroad strike: How a looming nationwide labor strike could impact local communities
ROANOKE, Va. – Supply chain issues along with commuter routes are just some areas that could see an impact from a nationwide freight railroad strike. Norfolk Southern Corporation operates trains out of Roanoke on a daily basis. However, operations can soon be coming to a pause as two major rail unions continue disputing working conditions and scheduling with management.
AeroFarms celebrates ribbon cutting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – The future of agriculture is planting roots in Southside. Monday marked the ribbon cutting of AeroFarms. At 140,000 square feet, the facility in Danville is the world’s largest indoor vertical farm. AeroFarms Co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg said his company is something the community can...
Alleghany County celebrating 200 years of history and economic development
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County is gearing up for its big Bicentennial Celebration. There is going to be a festival at Mountain Gateway Community College, starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. To mark the big milestone, the festival will have kid’s games, food vendors, a beer...
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County has been cleared. If you’re headed toward US-29 in Pittsylvania County, you might want to find another route. According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash near the ramp at Business 29N/S has closed all northbound...
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
Tailgating Tradition: The Hokie Hauler and Boohoo Bus
BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you can’t find Lot 8 on the Virginia Tech campus, just keep an eye out for these two. The Hokie Hauler was once a school bus that Scott Fulcher bought over a decade ago. “We bought this in March and we had it ready...
Two arrested in Clifton Forge church break-in
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Alleghany and Covington Sheriff’s Offices arrested two individuals after a break-in at the Immanuel Baptist Church on Sept. 6. Matthew Bancroft and Madajah Shinault were arrested on Friday, Sept. 9 in connection to the incident on Douthat Road, authorities say. The two have...
‘We will guide you’: Rescue Mission of Roanoke welcoming those who may be displaced due to hotel closing
ROANOKE, Va. – With the Days Inn on Orange Avenue closing soon, there is a concern for some people experiencing homelessness who stayed there because of the affordable prices. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has already welcomed some guests who used to stay in hotels, like the Ramada and...
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close
ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
