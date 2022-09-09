Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Parishes with the highest rate of child food insecurity in Louisiana
(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
U.S. Marshals led missing child operation in Louisiana, 14 recovered
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana, has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31,...
$14M in flood mitigation funds headed to East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana is receiving almost $48 million from FEMA in flood mitigation assistance, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Officials said the money can be used for flood reduction or elimination...
Louisiana lawmakers search for ways to do away with state income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking a look at doing away with the state income tax. Before legislation can be brought to the table, they’re researching how the funds can be made up elsewhere. This is not the first time lawmakers have considered...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 West near LA 22 results in congestion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a crash occurred on I-10 West near the LA 22 exit and drivers may encounter slowdowns Wednesday (September 14) evening. As of 5:19 p.m., DOTD provided an update on the incident, saying all lanes...
Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
Wednesday Night: High humidity and rain chances return over the weekend; Tropical Depression 7 developed in the Atlantic
Tonight: A clear sky, calm wind, and dry air will lead to another comfortable night and morning in the Baton Rouge metro. Out-the-door temperatures will be in the low and mid 60s. Thursday: It’s still going to be pleasant for September standards, but you’ll notice the humidity will begin to...
Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
