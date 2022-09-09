ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

brproud.com

Parishes with the highest rate of child food insecurity in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

U.S. Marshals led missing child operation in Louisiana, 14 recovered

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana, has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

$14M in flood mitigation funds headed to East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana is receiving almost $48 million from FEMA in flood mitigation assistance, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Officials said the money can be used for flood reduction or elimination...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 West near LA 22 results in congestion

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a crash occurred on I-10 West near the LA 22 exit and drivers may encounter slowdowns Wednesday (September 14) evening. As of 5:19 p.m., DOTD provided an update on the incident, saying all lanes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust

ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
SAINT AMANT, LA

