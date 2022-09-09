On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Islip held a remembrance service at the 9/11 memorial in front of Town Hall. The ceremony featured an opening procession that included fire departments of the Town of Islip, Lt. Michael Murphy Sea Cadets, Suffolk County police officers, Islip elected officials, and the Roisin Dubh Pipe Band. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by Richard Abrams, the commander of Rusy-Bohm Post 411, in Islip. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by Peter Kletchka. Rabbi Shimon Stillerman, of Chabad of Islip, said a beautiful opening prayer before the names of the 90 individuals from the Town of Islip who died on Sept. 11, 2001, were read aloud. The names of the fallen were read by members of the Islip Town board, supervisor Angie Carpenter, councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen, councilman James O’Connor and councilman Jorge Guadrón. A bell was wrung by Islip Town fire chiefs William Stenger, after each name was read. A musical accompaniment by Peter Kletchka enhanced the mood during the reading of the names. Immediately following the name reading was the presentation of the wreaths. Three wreaths were presented and displayed alongside the memorial by Stenger, Insp. Vincent Moranski of the Suffolk County 3rd Precinct, and Jonathan Kriklava of the Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance. A beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” was then played by the Roisin Dubh Pipe Band, followed by taps, which was played by Vincent Cassidy of the West Islip American Legion Post 1738. A closing prayer by pastor Michael Staneck, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip, closed out the ceremony, followed by everyone gathering to sing “God Bless America” together.

ISLIP, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO