Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suffolkcountynews.net
Bring the whole family for living history
This weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the 67th New York Voluntary Infantry will be hosting a Civil War reenactment. It is the 14th annual Civil War Weekend at the Islip Grange and began in 2009, only missing an event in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Suffolk County News interviewed Max Kenny (Lt. William Kent), secretary of the 67th, to learn more about what goes into the two-day historical tour.
suffolkcountynews.net
Community honors 9/11 heroes
In poignant, somber, and moving remembrance dedications to local heroes lost from 9/11, St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Common Ground in Sayville captured the community’s genuflection to the victims of the terrorist attack over 20 years ago. In attendance at both ceremonies was assemblyman Jarett Gandolfo (R-7th...
suffolkcountynews.net
North Shore artists featured at South Shore gallery
On display every weekend in September from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Bay Area of Friends of Fine Arts Gallery (BAFFA) at the Gillette House in Sayville, are the works of members of the Smithtown Artist Group (SAG). “We are a diversified group of artists who work in different...
suffolkcountynews.net
Remembering 9/11, 21 years later
On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Islip held a remembrance service at the 9/11 memorial in front of Town Hall. The ceremony featured an opening procession that included fire departments of the Town of Islip, Lt. Michael Murphy Sea Cadets, Suffolk County police officers, Islip elected officials, and the Roisin Dubh Pipe Band. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by Richard Abrams, the commander of Rusy-Bohm Post 411, in Islip. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by Peter Kletchka. Rabbi Shimon Stillerman, of Chabad of Islip, said a beautiful opening prayer before the names of the 90 individuals from the Town of Islip who died on Sept. 11, 2001, were read aloud. The names of the fallen were read by members of the Islip Town board, supervisor Angie Carpenter, councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen, councilman James O’Connor and councilman Jorge Guadrón. A bell was wrung by Islip Town fire chiefs William Stenger, after each name was read. A musical accompaniment by Peter Kletchka enhanced the mood during the reading of the names. Immediately following the name reading was the presentation of the wreaths. Three wreaths were presented and displayed alongside the memorial by Stenger, Insp. Vincent Moranski of the Suffolk County 3rd Precinct, and Jonathan Kriklava of the Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance. A beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” was then played by the Roisin Dubh Pipe Band, followed by taps, which was played by Vincent Cassidy of the West Islip American Legion Post 1738. A closing prayer by pastor Michael Staneck, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip, closed out the ceremony, followed by everyone gathering to sing “God Bless America” together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suffolkcountynews.net
‘My vision is to help as many people as I can’
Anthony Cerabino is passionate about helping people stay well and feel their best. Born and raised in Bay Shore, Cerabino now owns Healthcare Wellness Center on West Main Street in the town. The 1,600-square-foot center is a place for people to go to get the “highest quality of holistic, alternative...
suffolkcountynews.net
Light the night set for mid-December
The Greater Sayville Civic Association held its monthly meeting at the Sayville Library on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Over two-dozen attended and there are approximately 200 members. Leaders of other Sayville organizations spoke about their respective groups’ upcoming events, including the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce, Sayville Rotary, Sayville Village Improvement Society, and the Common Ground.
suffolkcountynews.net
Quarterback sets record!
In the season opener for Bayport-Blue Point’s varsity football team, they faced off against Mt. Sinai (the home team) on Friday, Sept. 9. Quarterback Brady Clark set a school record for touchdown passes thrown in a half with five completed passes in the first two quarters. The game ended...
Comments / 0