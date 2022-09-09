Read full article on original website
Player of the Week: Sullivan East's Drake Fisher
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Through four games, the Sullivan East offense is clicking. The Patriots are averaging almost 37 points per game in 2022, which is three times as much as last season. It's in large part to the play of junior quarterback Drake Fisher. "You go from...
Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville headline local teams playing in Arby's Classic
(WCYB) — Five local schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are participating in the Arby's Classic later this year. Three schools are defending state champions: Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville, and Norcross, the Georgia 7A Champions. Other local teams that will participate include Tennessee High and Twin Springs. Both schools participated...
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Holston student-athlete makes impact on and off the field
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — Sixteen-year-old Noah Tweed has had many successes inside and outside of the classroom. With a 4.0 GPA, starting quarterback of Holston's football team, and volunteer work with One Way Ministries - he does it all. His work ethic and determination is what makes him this week's 5 Star Student.
Race car driver gives speech at Tennessee High School
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Twenty-one-year-old race car driver, Derek Kraus, visited Tennessee High School Tuesday. Kraus spoke about his experience competing in the NASCAR truck series. The event showed students how they can start a career in motorsports, ask questions, see Kraus' truck, and get free tickets to Thursday night's truck race.
Race week kicked off with a Green Flag party
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Race week is now underway as NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway, one of the sport's most popular tracks. The festivities kicked off tonight with a green flag party at high voltage in downtown Kingsport. The event, a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway and organization...
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick will be at Food City Saturday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick, will be at the Food City in Blountville Saturday. Harvick will be at the store located at 1921 Highway 394 starting at 1 p.m. Autographs will be on a first come, first-serve basis...
2023 NASCAR Schedule released, no changes for Bristol
NASCAR has released it's 2023 schedule. There are changes for the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Food City Dirt Race returns under the on April 9th, Easter Sunday. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be the third race in the NASCAR Playoffs September16th. The biggest changes to the schedule were expected. The All-Star race is moving to North Wilkesboro on May 21 and the Street Race in Chicago on July 4th weekend.
2018 NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano to be at Food City in Blountville Friday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Champion and driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, will be at the Food City in Blountville Friday. Logano will be at the store located at 1921 Highway 394 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Autographs will be on a first come, first-serve basis to the first 150 people to obtain a wristband.
The mysterious monolith is back in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The monolith that mysteriously appeared in Kings Common Park on New Year’s Day in 2021 is back on display in Johnson City. David Hess, who owns Bradley’s Machine and Welding and Sea Biscuit Metal Designs, created the sign at his shop and now has the artwork displayed in front of his business.
ETSU opens the new James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — For the first time in its eight-year history, East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity has a physical presence to call its own. University officials celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the new space at James H....
Bristol, Tennessee City Manager announces retirement
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol, Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah will soon be enjoying more free time. He announced his plans to retire at a recent city council meeting. Sorah was appointed by council to serve as city manager in January 2014. Before that, he worked for the city...
ETSU professor receives Award of Distinction
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — An ETSU professor received an award for a Tennessee Ernie Ford album he produced and restored. The East Tennessee Historical Society presented an Award of Distinction to Ted Olson. Olson worked on the Tennessee Ernie Ford CD featuring Billy Strange and Glen Campbell Classic Trio...
Bays Mountain Park mourning loss of white-tailed deer named Cotton
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is mourning the loss of one of its white-tailed deer. Cotton passed away Sunday at the age of 11. She was brought to the park at 8 months of age in 2012. She was taken from a family that had illegally removed her from the wild at a very young age, according to the park.
COVID-19 declines in schools, little case tracking continues
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Schools across our region have been in class for weeks, and a new round of COVID-19 boosters are now available. Whether kids are getting sick in large numbers this fall is a hard question to answer because it’s mostly going untracked. “How are things...
Washington County Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Clay Walker
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Country artist Clay Walker was in Abingdon Tuesday night for the Washington County fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke to the legendary artist about his career and his new music he just released. To listen to Clay's music click here. His newest single 'Catching Up With...
Bristol, Virginia landfill officially stops accepting trash
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill officially stopped accepting trash on Friday, but some citizens are wondering what the next steps are. "I can't think of many things that have more adversely impacted the quality of life for residents in Bristol, Tennessee, than the odors emanating from the Bristol, Virginia landfill."
Kyle Petty details life in the fast lane in new book "Swerve or Die"
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's race week in Bristol -- and race fans will have a chance to pick up a new book written by a racing legend. Stock car racing star, country singer and sports broadcaster Kyle Petty shares his family legacy -- intertwined with NASCAR's founding and history, in "Swerve or Die."
Crews working to repair sewer main break in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport city work crews are trying to repair a sewer main break. Crews are in the area of Moreland Avenue near Jarrod Drive. Officials say a 40-year-old 20-inch pipe broke, sending sewage flowing down the road. It should take a few hours to repair, according...
Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at Sullivan/Washington County line to cause closures
Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line will cause closures Thursday. The road will temporarily be closed in both directions beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The roadway will also be closed at 12:30 p.m.
