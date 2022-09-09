NASCAR has released it's 2023 schedule. There are changes for the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Food City Dirt Race returns under the on April 9th, Easter Sunday. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be the third race in the NASCAR Playoffs September16th. The biggest changes to the schedule were expected. The All-Star race is moving to North Wilkesboro on May 21 and the Street Race in Chicago on July 4th weekend.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO