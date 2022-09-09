ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Wesley Foundation to Build New Facility

The Ole Miss Wesley Foundation will be getting a new home. On Monday, the Oxford Planning Commission approved a special exception and variance that will allow the foundation to demolish the existing building in order to construct a new facility. The Ole Miss Wesley foundation is a Christian outreach to...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Effective Drug Delivery Topic for Hybrid Oxford Science Cafe

A University of Mississippi professor will discuss the effective delivery of drugs during the first Oxford Science Cafe of the fall semester. The talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Heartbreak Coffee’s downtown location. The event also will be broadcast over Zoom. Eden Tanner, assistant professor...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Community Responds to Jackson Water Crisis

The Oxford community launched into action following the recent Jackson water crisis that left many residents without water. Oxford Community Market, a local nonprofit organization that addresses issues of food scarcity and insecurity in addition to hosting a weekly farmer’s market, held a water drive, expanding the idea of what community truly means for this organization.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Pharmacy Students Provide Health Care to Dominican Republic

Team sees more than 700 patients during medical mission trip. Six University of Mississippi pharmacy students spent part of their summer distributing medications and counseling patients in the Dominican Republic during a medical mission trip, and they say the experiences were life-changing and will make them better health care professionals.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society

Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Ranked in Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23 report, which was released Monday (Sept. 12). This makes Ole Miss the highest-ranking university in Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford woman charged with stealing $2.9M from MSU sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Reardon Indicted on Felony Aggravated Stalking

A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been indicted by the Lafayette County grand jury. The grand jury passed down an indictment against Matt Reardon for an aggravated stalking charge in late August. He was served the papers notifying him of the indictment on Sept. 9 at the...
panolian.com

DNA sample taken in Thomas letter case

Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the. investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
WJTV 12

WLBT

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS

