hottytoddy.com
Wesley Foundation to Build New Facility
The Ole Miss Wesley Foundation will be getting a new home. On Monday, the Oxford Planning Commission approved a special exception and variance that will allow the foundation to demolish the existing building in order to construct a new facility. The Ole Miss Wesley foundation is a Christian outreach to...
hottytoddy.com
Effective Drug Delivery Topic for Hybrid Oxford Science Cafe
A University of Mississippi professor will discuss the effective delivery of drugs during the first Oxford Science Cafe of the fall semester. The talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Heartbreak Coffee’s downtown location. The event also will be broadcast over Zoom. Eden Tanner, assistant professor...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Community Responds to Jackson Water Crisis
The Oxford community launched into action following the recent Jackson water crisis that left many residents without water. Oxford Community Market, a local nonprofit organization that addresses issues of food scarcity and insecurity in addition to hosting a weekly farmer’s market, held a water drive, expanding the idea of what community truly means for this organization.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Pharmacy Students Provide Health Care to Dominican Republic
Team sees more than 700 patients during medical mission trip. Six University of Mississippi pharmacy students spent part of their summer distributing medications and counseling patients in the Dominican Republic during a medical mission trip, and they say the experiences were life-changing and will make them better health care professionals.
hottytoddy.com
Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society
Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit...
hottytoddy.com
College Hill Presbyterian Remains a ‘Living Church’ Despite Loss of Historic Sanctuary
While there has been no official ruling yet as to what caused the fire that destroyed the historical sanctuary of the College Hill Presbyterian Church in August, the church has since learned that foul play has been ruled out. The fire happened at about 11 p.m. on Aug 13 and...
thelocalvoice.net
Recruiting Future Economists: Alumni Couple’s Gift Benefits University of Mississippi Department of Economics
LeaAnne and Al Williams, of Knoxville, Tennessee, who met at the University of Mississippi, committed to growing an endowment that will help their alma mater recruit students interested in economics. “Our family started at Ole Miss, and we love it,” LeaAnne Williams said. “We want to see it continue to...
hottytoddy.com
UM Ranked in Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23 report, which was released Monday (Sept. 12). This makes Ole Miss the highest-ranking university in Mississippi.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
hottytoddy.com
Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home
A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with stealing $2.9M from MSU sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Indicted on Felony Aggravated Stalking
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been indicted by the Lafayette County grand jury. The grand jury passed down an indictment against Matt Reardon for an aggravated stalking charge in late August. He was served the papers notifying him of the indictment on Sept. 9 at the...
panolian.com
DNA sample taken in Thomas letter case
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the. investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
Woman charged thousands by MS movers; now they’re charged with embezzlement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– It took three years for police to build their case, but they say they were able to finally bust a moving company owner for allegedly scamming his customers. Shannon Leggett thought she had done her research when she hired Spyder Moving Services earlier this year to help with a move from Memphis […]
WLBT
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
localmemphis.com
DeSoto County's first Black Sheriff honored at grave site
In 1844, Jefferson Evans was born into slavery. The first pastor of Union Hill eventually won an election to become the Sheriff of DeSoto County.
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
Officials seek help in finding stolen truck from Mississippi volunteer fire department
Investigators are looking for information in connection with a stolen truck from a Mississippi volunteer fire department. The Alcorn Sheriff’s Department reached for the public’s help in finding the truck stolen from the Union Center Volunteer fire department. Officials say the truck was stolen in the early morning...
