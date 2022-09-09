ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

You Need to Take the Family to All of These Colorado Pumpkin Patches

Check off a few fall bucket list items by celebrating the season at one of Colorado's many amazing pumpkin patches. There are tons of farms across Colorado that offer a variety of pickings, but today we are placing our focus on the ones that offer the best fall festivities, and of course, pumpkins!
99.9 KEKB

Construction Workers Urgently Needed in Colorado, New Academy Launched

There is a multitude of jobs in Colorado for those looking to join the construction field. According to a press release from the Civil Construction Academy, the Colorado Contractors Association has launched a new no-cost school to train Colorado residents who are looking to go into construction. Colorado Continues to...
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Pets of the Week Are Sweet and Unique

You never know when the love of your life may come along so you always have to be ready at any moment. Today we are featuring three homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for new homes - and a human to love. It's possible the love of your life is just waiting for you to come and get them.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts

Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Dinosaur, CO
Local
Colorado Government
99.9 KEKB

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?

Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy