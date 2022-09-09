Read full article on original website
Elections official files complaint against conservative PAC
Campbell County clerk calls on the Federal Elections Commission and Wyoming secretary of state to investigate the Coal Country Conservatives’ campaign-finance activities. Campbell County’s chief elections officer has filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee, calling on the Federal Elections Commission and the Wyoming secretary of state to undertake a “swift and robust investigation.”
Inflation Reduction Act aligns with Wyo policy, but not politics
Measure increases tax credits for carbon capture, use and sequestration and supports hydrogen, nuclear and rare-earth initiatives. With some $370 billion to entice more demand for efficiency and cleaner forms of energy, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to reshape the national energy landscape that steers much of Wyoming’s economy.
Wyoming Game and Fish undertaking effort to change nonresident elk hunting license allocations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented a timeline to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission during its meeting this week in Buffalo outlining a process to change the way elk hunting licenses are allocated in Wyoming. In November, Game and Fish will launch a public...
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Wyoming reports record month for sales and use tax collections of $86.6M; adds ~900 oil and gas jobs
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming experienced a new monthly record in terms of sales and use tax collections, with a total of $86.6 million collected in August, the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division said Monday. Sales and use tax collections from the mining sector, which includes oil and gas, has seen...
Wellspring Health clinic offers free Plan B emergency contraception across Wyoming, other states
CASPER, Wyo. — Wellspring Health Access Clinic is offering free Plan B emergency contraception. According to Wellspring founder and president Julie Burkhart, the supplies were donated to the clinics by a sponsor of Plan B. “They reached out to us and asked if we would like to get a...
Volunteers needed as Special Olympics prepares for Fall Tournament in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming is preparing to host its Fall Tournament in Casper. The statewide tournament will feature a range of competitions from bowling to cycling to soccer and will be held from Wednesday, Oct. 5 to Friday, Oct. 7 at various locations in Casper. Volunteers are...
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
Air Quality Alert to take effect in Casper, much of Wyoming on Monday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Air Quality Alerts impacting most of Wyoming are set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Casper area will be under an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Idaho and Montana...
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Utah driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 between Casper and Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old Utah resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 between Casper and Glenrock on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Troopers say a Toyota was headed southbound on I-25 around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway...
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
