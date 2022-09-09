WATCH: Morgan Wallen Teams With Larry Fleet for ‘Where I Find God’ Duet

Larry Fleet’s “Where I Find God” has garnered more than 26 million views on YouTube since dropping two years ago. The song is about to get plenty more clicks—thanks, in part, to Larry’s new duet with Morgan Wallen.

Larry teamed with his Big Loud labelmate for the new duet during a tour stop in Allentown, Penn., in February. Larry served as the opener during the first leg of Morgan’s Dangerous Tour earlier this year.

“We find God in our own time and in our own places,” said Larry Fleet. “For me, it’s in a deer stand and a hayfield and fishing, usually when I’m outside and by myself. But this particular night in East Pennsylvania, it felt like a whole room of folks found him. I hear from folks daily about what this song means to them. And so after talking it over with Morgan, we wanted to share our version together.”

Watch Morgan and Larry’s new duet below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_4s8HbDgto

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Larry Fleet – Where I Find God (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Live) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_4s8HbDgto)

‘Where I Find God’

Penned by Larry and Connie Harrington (“I Drive Your Truck”), “Where I Find God” is featured on Larry’s 2021 album, Stack of Records.

Last year, Larry shared with Outsider just how big of an impact the song has had on listeners.

“One of them that sticks out, a guy hit me up and said he was in jail,” said Larry. “And they were playing that song in the jail and he heard it and he said, “I got to change my life around.” So he gets out of jail and he hit me up and told me that on my Instagram. So I got talking with him and trying to help him, lead him in a little better direction than he had been going.

“And so, it was pretty cool to kind of help change his life a little bit. And as a songwriter, when you write a song, you hope that you write something good enough that it touches people enough to change their life or make them see things a little different. That’s a huge compliment as a songwriter.”

Larry Fleet will embark on his first headlining tour on Sept. 15.

Larry Fleet: One for the Road Tour