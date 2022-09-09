Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Ballet West dancer returns to perform on hometown stage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Huffmire didn’t recognize his own talent right away, but his teachers did. He was encouraged to pursue ballet from a young age. “When I was 14, going to my first summer intensive, and one of the teachers was telling me, if you want to do this you can,” Huffmire said.
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready to get your shop on at the annual Back Roads Vintage Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2016, Jenny Young and her husband have hosted the Back Roads Vintage Market. It was born out of their own love for all things antiques and repurposing unused or unwanted items into great works of art. Young stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to...
KOLO TV Reno
Entries needed for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration at the end of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to celebrate all things Nevada! The Nevada Day Parade and festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, but entries are being accepted now for the epic four-hour-long parade. Brooke Santina, the executive director of Nevada Day, Inc. stopped by Morning Break to get the community stoked...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and a craft fair this weekend can help you get into the spirit-- and get decorations for your home. Sparks Parks and Recreation is hosting the event for the second year. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation gym at 98 Richards Way. It will feature around 50 crafters and artisans selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry and more. Entry and parking are free. Shauna Nelson and Chantell Whaley visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Gleaning Project needs more fruit to harvest
Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way over the next few days. A trough of low pressure could bring more fall-like weather late in the weekend into next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-native, “Chopped” champion writes memoir about mental health journey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. Siem stopped by Morning Break to discuss her new book...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Moms turned business partners create online boutique with their peers in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham are best friends who together have been college classmates, roommates, teachers and moms. Now they’re also business partners with the e-commerce clothing and accessories company, Phoenix + Flora Boutique. They stopped by Morning Break to share how their company is...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end. During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy, provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces enter final season stretch with less than 10 home games left and a championship run in the works
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are only nine home games left for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field. The Reno Aces bats and pitching have been hot and the team is making a championship run at home. The Aces haven’t brought home the trophy in since 2012, but they have the chance to do so this month.
KOLO TV Reno
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
KOLO TV Reno
A.V.A. Ballet presents Swan Lake at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When it comes to ballet, The Nutcracker is the most loved, but Swan Lake is the most well-known. And Reno’s A.V.A. Ballet along with the Phil Harmonic conducted by Laura Jackson is bringing Swan Lake to life this weekend. More than 50 dancers take to...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR in person classes canceled; TMCC classes shift to remote operation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In-person classes at the University of Nevada, Reno have been canceled while classes at Truckee Meadows Community College will go remote as a result of the thick smoke blanketing the area. Classes at the Redfield campus will also be canceled, while UNR classes in Incline Village...
KOLO TV Reno
Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD monitoring air quality as Mosquito Fire smoke intensifies
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some parents are concerned about poor air quality affecting their children. Megan Hayes says her kids have played inside the past few days. “Haven’t you been mad at mommy because I haven’t been letting you outside because of the smoke?” Hayes asked her daughter.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
