Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Art Commission continues to challenge Cobbs Creek Golf Course renovation
Plans to renovate the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia are still stuck before the city’s Art Commission. The group refused to vote on part of the plan Wednesday, asking the development team to return later with more information. It’s the third time redevelopers have presented plans for...
Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philly DA in contempt
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena...
‘A theft of taxpayer resources’: Delco still paying to fend off election fraud lawsuits from 2020
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Remember those four Pennsylvania counties that helped deliver President Joe Biden a victory during the 2020 election?
North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade
A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
After years of charter controversy, Chester Upland School District officials say a comeback is in order
At this time last year, Chester Upland School District was down 25 teachers and the state was investigating the remaining teachers’ certifications. Community members worried that the embattled district was vulnerable to charterization efforts. But at the start of this year, the district had only two teaching openings and...
Pinpoint Plateau: Philly’s group violence intervention program makes single-digit percentage differences
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Wednesday’s Gun Violence Update comes on the heels of another violent week in Philadelphia. The virtual news conference began with the condemnation of the violence that took the lives of both a parks and rec employee, a SEPTA manager, and a 17-year-old girl walking her dog. The mayor and police officials gave an all too familiar plea to the public, encouraging witnesses to speak up if they have information on the deadly shootings.
‘La Guagua 47’ is a love letter to Philly’s Latino community
Inspired by her own life-changing journey on SEPTA’s 47 bus, Alba Martínez’s short film, “La Guagua 47,” showcases the magic and joy found in Philadelphia’s vibrant Latino community. Martínez believes that “when we come together, our culture is richer,” and hopes the film will...
Kenney, Krasner, and Outlaw join call for public to help combat gun violence
Following another weekend with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, top city leaders gathered together to urge the public to help them find, arrest, and convict those who illegally use firearms in the city. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says even though the department has a number of vacant positions, officers are doing...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Kensington Corridor Trust owns 14 local properties. It wants residents, not developers, to determine how they’re used
In Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, where the median household income is $34,374 and luxury development is on the rise, residents are concerned about being pushed out. As developers buy up abandoned properties, and as rent prices continue to rise, many fear no longer being able to afford living in a...
Philly Jeopardy! champ honored by city ahead of Tournament of Champions
Former rideshare driver Ryan Long won just under $300,000 in his 16-day run on Jeopardy! that ended in June. As he prepares for the game show’s Tournament of Champions, he was honored at City Hall with a formal ceremony. Mayor Jim Kenney presented Long with a ceremonial model of the Liberty Bell in honor of his achievements.
Why Ida’s remnants left the Vine Street Expressway under water
Over a year ago, the Vine Street Expressway, or I-676, looked more like a canal than the highway that runs through Center City. A depressed portion of the roadway filled like a bathtub with floodwaters from the swollen Schuylkill River, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Philadelphia region. It took days for the highway, which connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway, to fully reopen in both directions.
Fetterman talks reproductive rights, stroke recovery during campaign stop in Blue Bell
With less than two months to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Governor John Fetterman rallied with other elected officials to defend reproductive rights in the state. The “Women For Fetterman Rally” at Montgomery County Community College on Sunday focused on the...
Curbing Philadelphia gun violence
More Philadelphians lost their lives to gun violence this week, including Tiffany Fletcher, a mother of three who was killed by a stray bullet while working at a city recreation center. Homicides are at a record high of 386 so far this year, and more than 1,300 people have been injured in shootings. City residents are rightly scared, angry and frustrated, particularly those who live in neighborhoods where most of the violence is occurring.
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
Animal sculptures, poems, and QR codes: Juniata Park’s new River Alive! Trail teaches families about nature
Tacony Creek Park in Northeast Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood is home to a new bilingual and outdoor exhibit that offers families unique ways to learn about the natural environment. The public art project from Philadelphia-based artist Miguel Horn was unveiled Wednesday near Ferko Playground along Cayuga Street. The exhibit,...
After 50 Brutalist years, the Annenberg Center plans to stretch out, open up
For the first time in its 51-year history, Penn Live Arts plans to expand the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania, adding a new performance space to the campus. Built in 1971, the Annenberg is the home of the campus arts presenting organization that renamed...
Temple professor continues long legal journey to sue FBI for wrongful prosecution
A Temple University physicist is suing the FBI for violating his constitutional rights. Back in 2015, the FBI arrested professor Xiaoxing Xi at gunpoint and took him away from his home in handcuffs. They accused him of selling trade secrets to China. The FBI had made some basic errors, and the case collapsed. But Xi and his legal team, which includes lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, say they want to hold the government accountable for the wrongful prosecution. They brought the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a lower court dismissed the case last year.
Bucks County opens collection boxes for used needles, syringes
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.
Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
