Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philly DA in contempt

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade

A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Pinpoint Plateau: Philly’s group violence intervention program makes single-digit percentage differences

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Wednesday’s Gun Violence Update comes on the heels of another violent week in Philadelphia. The virtual news conference began with the condemnation of the violence that took the lives of both a parks and rec employee, a SEPTA manager, and a 17-year-old girl walking her dog. The mayor and police officials gave an all too familiar plea to the public, encouraging witnesses to speak up if they have information on the deadly shootings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Why Ida’s remnants left the Vine Street Expressway under water

Over a year ago, the Vine Street Expressway, or I-676, looked more like a canal than the highway that runs through Center City. A depressed portion of the roadway filled like a bathtub with floodwaters from the swollen Schuylkill River, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Philadelphia region. It took days for the highway, which connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway, to fully reopen in both directions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Curbing Philadelphia gun violence

More Philadelphians lost their lives to gun violence this week, including Tiffany Fletcher, a mother of three who was killed by a stray bullet while working at a city recreation center. Homicides are at a record high of 386 so far this year, and more than 1,300 people have been injured in shootings. City residents are rightly scared, angry and frustrated, particularly those who live in neighborhoods where most of the violence is occurring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Temple professor continues long legal journey to sue FBI for wrongful prosecution

A Temple University physicist is suing the FBI for violating his constitutional rights. Back in 2015, the FBI arrested professor Xiaoxing Xi at gunpoint and took him away from his home in handcuffs. They accused him of selling trade secrets to China. The FBI had made some basic errors, and the case collapsed. But Xi and his legal team, which includes lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, say they want to hold the government accountable for the wrongful prosecution. They brought the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a lower court dismissed the case last year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Bucks County opens collection boxes for used needles, syringes

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary

A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

