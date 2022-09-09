A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO