Philly Art Commission continues to challenge Cobbs Creek Golf Course renovation
Plans to renovate the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia are still stuck before the city’s Art Commission. The group refused to vote on part of the plan Wednesday, asking the development team to return later with more information. It’s the third time redevelopers have presented plans for...
Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
