Corrie 12/09/22: Que Saira Saira (One Hour Episode 8pm - 9pm)
You're the new producer. Would you axe any long termers. If so you can only pick one!. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee for last week’s episode thread. So what’s lined up for us tonight....
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?
BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
Emmerdaily - 14/09/22: Generational Angst
Yet more changes.... This would have been the second half of last Friday's hour-long. Three episodes tomorrow 7.30 to 9.00 followed by an hour of Corrie... Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie - leaving Clemmie worried. Meanwhile, can Al and Chas revel in their intimacy? Al declares his love for Chas but is upset when she flees. As he tries to convince her that he's sincere, will she admit she's falling for him too?
EE - Really enjoying Alfie's return
Really like the character. Really like the character. Wait. Are you saying you like the character of Alfie Moon when practically every person on these forums who watches Eastenders cant stand him. Posts: 18,199. Forum Member. ✭✭. 14/09/22 - 22:17 #3. I always liked Alfie. Posts: 2,914. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
7 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Liam opens up to Bernice and ends up kissing her. Elsewhere, Dan and Harriet get together, and Noah promises to look after Amelia. Here are the seven big moments coming up. 1. Leyla thinks her marriage is broken. It's still awkward between...
Corrie: Death next week?
It's been hinted Gary will die next week in big scenes along with Kelly.... One can only dream! I want this to be true but I can’t see Gary going anywhere whilst Iain MacLeod’s still around. Posts: 74,720. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 19:25 #4. Tight Jeans Gary...
Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
Coronation Street's Millie Gibson shares the sweet souvenir she's keeping from the set following soap exit
Coronation Street is saying goodbye to Millie Gibson, as Kelly Neelan finally learns a long-buried secret and a boatload of drama unfolds. And, of course, one of the great rituals for an actor leaving a big project is to take home a little present from the set to remember everyone by – and Millie is no different.
Our next queen ??
Just a question we have been pondering . Who will be our next queen ? We know we have charles. Then William. No way of telling. Barring unexpected things happening, William is next, and then George as his eldest child. And then...George's eldest child, assuming he has any. If not then it goes to his younger sister Charlotte next I think?
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
Do you want Saturday night episodes and Christmas specials to return under RTD?
Conversation in the 60th thread turned to the possible return of the Christmas specials, and it made me wonder just how many people are actually hoping for the return of the Christmas specials and / or Saturday night airing for regular episodes when RTD returns, versus how many people prefer it the way it is now, or perhaps would like something different altogether.
Emmerdale confirms more yet more schedule changes for new episodes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. ITV has confirmed more schedule changes for Emmerdale, affecting primetime schedules on both Tuesday and Wednesday (September 13 and 14). The soap has had an irregular transmission schedule since the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing was announced last week, with the most recent episode airing on Sunday in an atypical slot for the soap.
Corrie, Wednesday 14/09/22. They Tried To Tell Us We're Too Young
Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to the midweek discussion. By the laws of probability, tonight's episode simply has to be a very, very good one, so hang on to your hats, fasten your safety belts, and prepare to be enthralled... (. Here are the spoilers to whet our appetites.
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters faces new legal trouble over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Naomi Walters is facing new legal trouble in her latest setback in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Naomi decided to stay in the village in order to take responsibility for her part in Nicola's trauma. While Naomi didn't take part in the attack, she admitted standing aside as...
Coronation Street's best ever male Villain?
He's the first villain I remember watching in real-time, and was captivated it was so good. I've seen little of Alan Bradley to truly form an opinion, and try as I might, I will never understand why Phelan is as popular as he is on here. For me, he's the epitome of a panto villain.
Vampire Diaries boss reveals biggest mistake of series ahead of Vampire Academy
The Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec is returning to the world of fangs and fantasy with Vampire Academy, a series about the pupils of a boarding people where people learn to fight against evil things that go bump in the night. Ahead of its launch, Plec opened up about making...
It didn’t take Ben Mitchell long to reclaim himself
“Should I follow him (Alfie) or what?” Acting like a big man when he wasn’t even provoked by Alfie. This is why it’s hard to feel sympathy for him when he’s in a vulnerable place. “Should I follow him (Alfie) or what?” Acting like a big...
ED - The Redemption of Noah Dingle
So do people think that he is actually turned himself around after his prison stint?. 5 months ago he was peak stalkering of Chloe, was horrific and misogynistic to most of the women in the Dales; not really see his behaviour was wrong. Fast-forward a few months and he is...
