Thursday is D-Day +6, or D+6, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.– Thursday September 15Lying in state:The lying in state continues its 24-hour access for members of the public.Tens of thousands of people are expected to continue queuing before walking past the coffin, which sits raised on a catafalque and is draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.It continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the...

U.K. ・ 27 MINUTES AGO