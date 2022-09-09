Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Tips for receiving packages at the beginning of the semester
Receiving a package at the start of the semester? Here are some tips to help reduce mailing delays:. Due to increased volume of packages shipped to the Blacksburg campus, resident students may continue to experience delays in package deliveries. Students will receive an email from Mail Services when an item...
The 'living history' of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine set to retire
Since the announcement of its formation in 2007, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) has grown rapidly and adapted to fill the needs of its students, its community and the nation’s health care system as a whole. Through nearly 15 years of continuous changes at the school, at least one constant has remained.
Pilot program gives underrepresented undergraduates hands-on experience in collaborative biostatistics
When Alexandra Hanlon, professor of practice in the Department of Statistics, spoke virtually to a group of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University students in February 2021, she had no idea it would lead to the creation of an innovative new summer program. After describing the work being done at...
Autumn color forecast looks promising for leaf watchers this year, says tree expert
All signs are pointing to a vibrant season of autumn color this year, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain, says a Virginia Tech tree physiology expert. “We have plenty of moisture in the soil and the trees should be in great shape for a colorful display in the beautiful state of Virginia,” says John Seiler, a forestry professor who specializes in environmental stress effects on woody plant physiology.
Corps of Cadets to hold fundraiser for National D-Day Memorial during Wofford game
The Corps of Cadets will continue its annual tradition of fundraising for the National D-Day Memorial during the Military Appreciation game this Saturday against Wofford. Cadets will be posted outside each entry gate to Lane Stadium from 9 until 11:15 a.m. Donations can be made in the form of cash or check, with checks made out to "Treasurer of Virginia Tech."
Virginia Tech names its first deputy director of the Undergraduate Student Senate
Kat Nelson will join the Office of Undergraduate Leadership and Governance as the inaugural deputy director of the Undergraduate Student Senate (USS) on Sept. 26. In this role, she will provide guidance to USS as it strives to be the national leader for collegiate student governance through impactful legislation, collaborative advocacy, and exemplary character.
Finish up to start-up: Biomedical engineering alumna applies degree as vice president of local company
Earning a doctoral degree is an accomplishment like no other. The path to completing the degree can take years, with graduation feeling like a hard-earned end to a journey filled with learning opportunities, challenges, and hands-on experiences. While this was true for Alex Hyler, who received her doctorate in 2018 from the Virginia Tech – Wake Forest School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences program through the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, graduation was also a beginning.
