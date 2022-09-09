Earning a doctoral degree is an accomplishment like no other. The path to completing the degree can take years, with graduation feeling like a hard-earned end to a journey filled with learning opportunities, challenges, and hands-on experiences. While this was true for Alex Hyler, who received her doctorate in 2018 from the Virginia Tech – Wake Forest School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences program through the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, graduation was also a beginning.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO