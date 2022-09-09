ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home

By Ben Hooper
 5 days ago

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bomb squad was summoned to a home when residents contacted authorities about an "old war relic" that may have been a grenade.

WLS-TV

The Village of Westchester said in a Facebook post that police were summoned to a home where residents reported finding an "old war relic" that may have been an explosive device.

A photo released by police shows what appears to be an old grenade , possibly dating as far back as World War II.

Police said the suspected explosive was removed from the scene by the Cook County Bomb Squad.

It was unclear where the object came from or how long it had been at the home.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

XSoCal
5d ago

See the blue paint on top? That means it was already made safe. I have one too that I had bought.

