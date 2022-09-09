Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Mikasa's Original Gear
Attack on Titan has been getting ready to come back for the third and presumably final part of its fourth and final season next year, and one awesome cosplay has been showing off just how far Mikasa Ackerman has come by tapping into her original Survey Corps look! The anime has evolved far beyond where it first began as not only as the central antagonist shifted to an apocalyptic new kind of level, but the surviving humans have been battered down by years of trauma, loss, and seemingly never ending war. It's something that humanity has been gripping with over the course of the final season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Netflix's The Witcher Teases Tudum Reveals
In case you somehow missed it, Netflix has announced that its global virtual event Tudum will return for another round on Saturday, September 24th. While a number of different movies and shows should see news and trailers come out of it, it would seem that The Witcher in particular might have some exciting reveals in store. At least, if a tease from the official Twitter account is anything to go by.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
Is She-Hulk's Secret Villain a Controversial Marvel Group?
We're almost halfway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Disney+ series has been shaking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe at each and every turn. The world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been filled with some unexpected allies and antagonists, both created exclusively for the show, and ripped from the pages of Marvel Comics. Given all of the plot twists that have occurred in She-Hulk thus far, fans have wondered how they will ultimately culminate, and whether or not it could be tied to an existing Marvel villain. Based on the context clues of She-Hulk thus far, one possibility that's come up has been a bizarre but masterful group of Marvel villains — the Intelligencia.
ComicBook
Has Rick and Morty Season 6 Ruined Morty Forever?
Rick and Morty has made some big revelations about the series' lore following the massive cliffhanger from the end of the fifth season, but Season 6 is getting dangerously close to going too far as the series might have ruined Morty by setting back all of his growth so far! One of the most compelling connecting threads leading into the sixth season was the fact that Morty was starting to push back against Rick the more he starts to come into his own. But the series might have set itself back if this drive to push back has been reset forever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
A Friend of the Family Gets Creepy Full Trailer From Peacock
In one of the most famous cases of lies, betrayal, and deception, the young Jan Broberg was kidnapped by a "friend" of her family multiple times over the course of years, with A Friend of the Family offering a dramatized version of the unsettling events, which has just gotten a full trailer. The charming and charismatic Robert "B" Berchtold (Jake Lacy) convinced the Brobergs that he knew what was best for their daughter Jan (McKenna Grace), separating her from them and even turning her against them. You can check out the full trailer for A Friend of the Family below before it debuts on Peacock on October 6th.
ComicBook
Cyborg Spider-Woman Detailed On New Across The Spider-Verse Puzzle
A new piece of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise has revealed a terrifying version of Spider-Woman. In a piece of toy packaging for the film, fans got a glimpse of Cyborg Spider-Woman. Now, this design looks influenced by Cyborg Spider-Man more than Jessica Drew. But, it does show everyone how Phil Lord and Chris Miller are swinging for the fences in a very real way. Any Marvel concept related to the Web-Slinger should absolutely be up for grabs in the sequel. The first movie did a great job roping in a lot of different stuff and this one looks to be in the same vein. With a villain like The Spot and other surprise appearances from popular Spider-Man variants, things are already shaping up to be pretty wild next year. Check out what Cyborg Spider-Woman looks like down below.
ComicBook
Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its Frightening Lineup for October Horror
There's lots of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season, and while some movie fans might seek out the most unsettling and disturbing contemporary horror efforts imaginable, others prefer to dive deep into the classics. Given the number of classic titles that perfectly capture a creepier tone over offering an unsettling experience, it can be daunting deciding which films to check out, especially due to how many classic titles are harder to track down on popular streaming services as compared to more modern offerings. Luckily, Turner Classic Movies has a number of masterpieces being broadcast throughout October.
ComicBook
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
ComicBook
Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre Talk Bringing Vampire Academy to Life
Vampire Academy, the eagerly anticipated adaptation of Richelle Mead's beloved YA series, finally arrives on Peacock this week and for fans of vampire-themed television, it's a series coming from some familiar faces. The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec as well as star Marguerite MacIntyre have teamed up to bring the series to life, delivering to an already passionate fan base the latest adaptation at the beloved book series. For Vampire Academy fans, the new series being in Plec and MacIntyre's hands is an exciting prospect and not just because of Plec's impressive work with The Vampire Diaries universe, itself beloved by fans. It turns out that both Plec and MacIntyre are themselves fans of the books.
ComicBook
Barry Star Henry Winkler Thinks Show Will End With Season 4
HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
ComicBook
Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick
Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.
ComicBook
The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Speaks Out on Making Her Own Ariel in the Remake
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey talked to Comicbook.com about making Ariel her own in the new movie. During her conversation with Brandon Davis, she talked about adding personal touches to the Disney Princess in order to make the role feel a little closer to her. A lot has been made of the decision to cast the music superstar in the remake. When that trailer dropped, fans got a first-listen to her impressive singing voice and signature look as the mermaid. While a lot of her full performance is hidden in that trailer. Bailey's long red hair is unmistakable in the clip. Of course, there's a bit of discussion about the changes from the classic Disney movies. However, the star isn't too concerned about all that chatter. All that Bailey wants to do is deliver the best performance possible.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Star Teases Return to Iconic Location
It looks like the Man Without Fear may return to the Big Apple. All three seasons of Daredevil were filmed in and around New York, largely due to Marvel Television's budgetary restrictions. Now, it appears Marvel Studios may be keeping the spirit when it begins to film Daredevil: Born Again at some point next year.
ComicBook
Emmys 2022 Opening Dance Number Leaves Viewers Baffled
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, bringing out many of Hollywood's biggest stars to celebrate the past year of television. That pomp and circumstance proved to be the case essentially from the beginning, as host Kenan Thompson led an eclectic and somewhat-baffling look back at some of the biggest television hits of the past few decades. Thompson and a group of dancers took part in an opening dance number, set to remixed versions of the theme songs of shows like Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things.
ComicBook
The Next Karate Kid Star Hilary Swank Speaks Out on Cobra Kai Return
The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and the series has seen the return of some pivotal characters from the Karate Kid film franchise. Of course, the show stars franchise staples Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), but there is another big name from the films that people want to see return. Oscar-winner Hilary Swank starred as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid in 1994, and she was recently tight-lipped when asked about appearing on Cobra Kai in the future.
Comments / 0