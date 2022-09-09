ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shop O.G. Nap Dresses and More Up to 47% Off at Hill House Home

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nap Dress is a phenomenon. An enigma. A miracle. It's an absolute staple in any modern fashionista's wardrobe, and it's something we never want to be without. It's a flowy, stylish dress that's "soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night." It's Hill House Home's signature garment — and it comes in many gorgeous styles!

Most fully-priced Nap Dresses will typically run you over $100, with some climbing over $200 as well. Are they worth it? We say yes — but that doesn't mean we're not going to take advantage when they go on sale. Hill House Home has numerous Nap Dresses on sale right now, plus tops, skirts and other styles of dresses also marked down. Check out our current seven favorite deals below — and remember, sizes tend to sell out fast!

The Ophelia Nap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEJBv_0hotyD0C00
Hill House Home

The Ophelia is truly a stunner with its corset-inspired midriff and ruffled sleeves. The pastel purple Sea Creatures print stole our heart, but a few other colorways are also on sale right now as well — all on the same page!

See it!

Get The Ophelia Nap Dress (originally $175) for just $105 at Hill House Home!

The Elizabeth Nap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xctr1_0hotyD0C00
Hill House Home

Looking for something shorter? The Elizabeth is the mini version of HHH's bestselling Ellie, and reviewers are calling it the "cutest dress ever." Grab the Blue Roses print or either of the novelty Kaleidoscope colorways on sale right now!

See it!

Get The Elizabeth Nap Dress (originally $150) for just $120 at Hill House Home!

The Kit Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDiOU_0hotyD0C00
Hill House Home

Boasting the biggest percentage markdown in the current sale, this beautiful blouse will be a go-to for work, play and even romantic or fancy occasions. The ruffle collar, keyhole back and subtle puff sleeves are sure to brighten up your day, any day. Grab all three colorways on sale!

See it!

Get The Kit Top (originally $95) for just $50 at Hill House Home!

The Lily Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mx990_0hotyD0C00
Hill House Home

A timeless pick for fall, this short-sleeve, button-up dress will simply look great on everybody. One reviewer called it the "1960s-inspired dress of [their] dreams" — and multiple prints are on sale right now!

See it!

Get The Lily Dress (originally $195) now starting at just $117 at Hill House Home!

The Mirabel Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgPy0_0hotyD0C00
Hill House Home

Say hello to the wrap skirt you'll reach for over and over again. Since it has flexible sizing, you can always adjust it as needed — and you can move it higher or lower on your waist depending on your preference/outfit. Two colorways on sale!

See it!

Get The Mirabel Skirt (originally $125) now starting at just $75 at Hill House Home!

The Jade Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1399Ip_0hotyD0C00
Hill House Home

This smocked top is another must-own for heading into fall. It's a nice transitional piece, as the 100% lyocell fabric is lightweight, but you still get the coverage of the long sleeves!

See it!

Get The Jade Top (originally $125) for just $75 at Hill House Home!

The Paz Nap Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWQic_0hotyD0C00
Hill House Home

While it's tempting to wear a Nap Dress every day, you can always opt for a Nap Top instead to pair up with your skirts, jeans or slacks. With its emphasized ruffle straps and flattering peplum design, this is a piece you'll definitely want to check out while multiple colors are on sale!

See it!

Get The Paz Nap Top (originally $75) now starting at just $45 at Hill House Home!

17 Stunning One-Shoulder Dresses: Our Mini, Midi and Maxi Faves

Read article

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Hill House Home sale here !

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

21 of the Best Camel-Colored and Neutral Pieces to Buy This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While our fall shopping carts definitely consist of bold jewel tones and deep, rich hues, one category we absolutely cannot forget is neutrals. We're talking camel, tan, khaki, beige, caramel, apricot — anything in that realm. These neutrals […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Dress Pants#Mini Dress#The Nap Dress#Hill House Home#Nap Dresses#Ophelia#Hhh
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

205K+
Followers
21K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy