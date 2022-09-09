Will Camilla Parker Bowles’ kids get titles now that she is queen consort?

No new titles will be bestowed on Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, nor will they be granted security detail. NY Post photo composite

Camilla Parker Bowles’ children will not get any royal titles — despite the fact their mother is now the queen consort, following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday at age 96.

The former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, has two grown children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told Page Six: “Tom and Laura will remain exactly as they are, their names won’t change.”

Asked if they will automatically get security from Scotland Yard royal protection officers, who look after senior members of the family, Little said: “If they haven’t needed security up until now, they won’t get it when the reign changes — unless it’s needed. But as a matter of course, they will not get security.”

Although Tom, 47, has something of a public persona as a food writer and critic, his sister, Laura, 44, a former art curator, is not in the public eye.

“They are both relatively low-key, considering their connections, and that’s how they like it,” Little added. “They value their privacy. They normally would be very much in the background.”

The siblings were both at Windsor Castle, along with their children, in June 2022 to watch Camilla be installed as a royal lady of the Order of the Garter — an appointment made by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

They also attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this summer in London, Page Six is told.

“Tom and Laura will attend their mother’s coronation, and inevitably there will be media scrutiny returning to them at that point. They must be aware of it, Camilla will be aware of it,” said Little. “A lot of things will now change, and one of the downsides is that the newspapers will take more of an interest in them.”

The only time Tom and Laura would be given any official title or distinction is if they are nominated for one due to good works.

Camilla and Charles wed in April 2005 and Little said: “There has long been a close friendship between Charles and his stepchildren and stepgrandchildren. There is definitely a bond there. They see the grandchildren on a regular basis.”

Tom has two children, Lola, 14, and Freddy, 12, with his former wife, editor Sara Buys. He has the somewhat bizarre honor of having the new King Charles as both his stepfather and godfather.

He once alluded to drug use in the late ’90s after it was reported that Charles had read him the riot act about his behavior.

“I was naughty, partied a bit hard. When I was younger, I got sacked all the time,” Tom told the Australian Daily Telegraph in 2017. “But I loved eating and could just about string a sentence together, so I thought I could write about food.”

Following his divorce, Tom found love with journalist Alice Procope, who was a mom of three. However, tragically, she died in March 2021 at the age of 42 after a battle with cancer.

Tom, who was with Alice for almost two years, is said to have been left grief-stricken by the death.

A friend of his told the Daily Mail: “Tom had been blissfully happy with Alice and is devastated that life can be so cruel.”

Meanwhile, Laura, 44, a former art curator, is married to accountant Harry Lopes.

Princes William and Harry were guests at her wedding — Tom and Laura are friends with the brothers — and she attended both of their nuptials.

In fact, Laura’s daughter Eliza, 14, was a bridesmaid for Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at her and William’s wedding in 2011 when the girl was just 4. She was seen being held up by then-Prince Charles on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla regularly plays Wordle with her granddaughter.

Laura and Harry are also parents to twins Gus and Louis, 12, with Camilla doting on all of her grandchildren.

In her June 2022 British Vogue interview, Camilla revealed: “I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter.

“She’ll text me to say, ‘I’ve done it in three,’ and I say, ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today.’ It’s very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are.”