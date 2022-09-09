ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ana de Armas believes she was haunted by Marilyn Monroe on ‘Blonde’ set

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Vd2f_0hoty7n500

Ghosts are a girl’s best friend.

Ana de Armas believes that Marilyn Monroe was haunting the cast in her new movie “Blonde,” where she portrays the Hollywood icon.

“I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” De Armas told reporters at the Venice Film Festival, according to Reuters .

“Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

The “Knives Out” star, 34, added that believes Moroe was always nearby.

“I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us,” De Armas said.

The film’s director, Andrew Dominik, agreed that he felt her presence, telling reporters, “It definitely took on elements of being like a seance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04De4l_0hoty7n500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2No92v_0hoty7n500

“Blonde” has been filled with mysticism since the very beginning. Filming for the biopic began on Aug. 4, the anniversary of Monroe’s death in 1962. She died of an overdose at the age of 36.

Making things even eerier, the initial scenes for the movie were shot in the same apartment where Monroe had lived with her mentally ill mother, Reuters reported. And her death scene was also shot in the same room where Monroe had passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5wrz_0hoty7n500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZS2lA_0hoty7n500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBFg7_0hoty7n500

De Armas previously admitted she knew very little about Monroe when she was approached to play the part but that she studied up on her while preparing for the film.

“She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful,” de Armas said.

De Armas, who has a strong Cuban accent, even used a vocal coach to capture the way Monroe spoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRkQO_0hoty7n500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qBPY_0hoty7n500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjw1I_0hoty7n500

And Dominick knew that de Armas was the right person for the role from the beginning.

“I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV,” he said. “It is a little bit like when you fall in love at first sight, when the right person walks through the door you know it.”

“Blonde” also stars Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson and premiered and the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Malia Obama and rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund take a stroll through NYC

Fueling romance rumors from coast to coast. Malia Obama was spotted hanging out with rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund in New York City on Monday — a month after the pair spent some time together in LA. The former First Daughter, 24, and record producer, 33, were seen walking around Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood together. They then went to Chinatown to grab lunch. Obama and Eklund did not give the paps any confirmation that they are a couple, however, as there were no public displays of affection during their outing. In fact, the pair spent most of their stroll with their arms firmly crossed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Emmys live red carpet 2022: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys. What you need to know: Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nomineesAfrican safaris, NFTs and more! Inside this year’s $70K swag bag for Emmy nomsKenan Thompson scores 2022 Emmy Awards hosting gigAriana DeBose, Selena Gomez among presenters at 2022 Emmy Awards
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
Page Six

Ben Stiller brings 20-year-old daughter, Ella, as date to Emmys 2022

No one better. Ben Stiller brought his daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller, as his date for the 2022 Emmys Monday night. The “Severance” director, 56 — who shares the 20-year-old with his wife Christine Taylor — looked dapper in a classic black tux and a bow tie as they posed for the cameras. Ella opted for a strapless black gown with a thigh-high split, completing the glamorous look with black nail polish. The “Zoolander” star’s daughter styled her blonde tresses in a messy blowout, with her bright bangs framing her face. The outing comes less than two weeks after Stiller and Taylor, 51 — who...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell ‘in love’ with ‘very sexy’ girlfriend Aimee Hauer

Rosie O’Donnell revealed she’s in love with her new girlfriend whom she met through TikTok. “I watched her little videos and every time I saw her I would smile and (be) like, ‘This woman is perfect. Look at her, she’s so happy and enthusiastic and bright and she has a light coming from her,'” O’Donnell, 60, gushed Monday on “The Howard Stern Show.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lizzo wears red-hot ruffles to Emmys 2022

Lizzo is setting the Emmys on fire. The “About Damn Time” singer gave fans a look at her head-turning red dress Monday, September 12, sharing three snapshots of her voluminous tulle frock on Twitter ahead of the awards show. It was another high-fashion moment for Lizzo, who posed in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation with dramatic sleeves, a ruffled neckline and long train. Wearing her hair in a high bun, the hitmaker — who is nominated for six Emmys for her reality show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” — dazzled in Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including dazzling diamond earrings weighing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Blonde#Film Star#Reuters
Page Six

Josh Duhamel taken to ER hours before Audra Mari wedding

Busting a move busted his back. Josh Duhamel was rushed to the emergency room mere hours before he married wife Audra Mari earlier this month. The former pageant queen, 28, told Vogue Australia on Wednesday that the “Transformers” star, 49, threw his back out after “pulling some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before the big day.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kevin Smith: Ben Affleck’s vows to Jennifer Lopez were 12-pages long

Ben Affleck expressed his love for Jennifer Lopez in a 12-page speech during their August wedding day, Kevin Smith revealed. “He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” the “Clerks” producer noted during a guest appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The View.” “He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

What Michael Keaton said during his bleeped Emmys 2022 speech

Dropping the F-bomb. Michael Keaton’s speech was censored after he gleefully told his “true believers”, “I f–king love you,” as he accepted the award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role in Hulu’s “Dopesick.” Keaton — who played a doctor in the eight-episode drama about the rise of the opiate crisis, concentrating on Purdue Pharma, the company that produced OxyContin — was the first actor to step on stage to accept an award for his work. The actor, 71, began his speech by noting that, as a child, he would often recreate TV scenes he had watched,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Linda Evangelista dubbed ‘worst’ celebrity to work with: ‘She went berserk’

An Australian PR maven has recounted a 1996 phone call with supermodel Linda Evangelista, in which she allegedly “went berserk” over a snippy newspaper headline. Max Markson, dubbed the “king of spin,” claimed the Canadian model was the worst star he’s worked with throughout his four decades in the industry. “I shouldn’t say this but Linda Evangelista was definitely the worst,” he alleged on an episode of the Life, Money & Love podcast, hosted by Dylan Mullan. The Markson Sparks! agency founder then detailed an alleged incident in which Evangelista, 57, wore sweats to a treadmill launch party hosted by Aussie TV...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Coolidge dances to play-off music during Emmys 2022 speech

Jennifer Coolidge is cool under pressure — even when play-off music threatened to cut her 2022 Emmys speech short on Monday. The “White Lotus” star went viral for dancing to the song that interrupted her as she accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. “Wait, hold on,” Coolidge, 61, repeated multiple times before putting her notes down and busting a move. The actress continued to dance in her sparkling green-and-gold gown as the audience clapped and cheered. Viewers celebrated Coolidge’s reaction via Twitter, calling the “Legally Blonde” star a “national treasure” who should “rule the world.” One...
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Christian Bale and David O. Russell met for six years to create new film ‘Amsterdam’

Director David O. Russell and actor Christian Bale met several times a week, off and on, for six years to come up with their latest film, “Amsterdam.” A Hollywood insider told us of the duo: “For six years [they met] to discuss interesting history tidbits, and how they could be formed into characters.” The source added that the pair’s powwows went on for so many years, shape-shifting actor Bale went through various physical transformations during the process. “Christian would go off and shoot films in between, so his breakfasts would change. When he was making ‘Vice,’ he had to eat...
MOVIES
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy