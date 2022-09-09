Look: NBA 2K23 ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NBA and WNBA
The ever popular NBA 2K video game series came out with the latest version, NBA 2K23, on Friday.
As with the Madden series on the NFL side, the release of a new video game makes the rounds on social media every single year as fans, media members, and even players themselves discuss their overall ratings and the ratings of each team.
For Oregon fans, it’s a great chance to see how former players are assessed as NBA talent, with about six weeks until the actual NBA season is set to begin.
This year’s game also features WNBA talent as well, giving fans a chance to play with Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and Ruthy Hebard as well as Oregon’s many NBA players.
Here is a look at how each Oregon alumni in the NBA and WNBA is rated on NBA 2K launch day. These ratings get updated as the season goes on, so strong (or weak) performances will see the ratings updated accordingly.
Sabrina Ionescu - 85
Satou Sabally - 85
Dillon Brooks - 80
Chris Duarte - 77
Ruthy Hebard - 77
Payton Pritchard - 76
Chris Boucher - 76
Troy Brown - 72
Bol Bol - 71
Jordan Bell - 71
Damyean Dotson - 70
Louis King - 68
Eugene Omoruyi - 68
1
1
Comments / 0