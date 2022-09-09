Look: NBA 2K23 ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NBA and WNBA

The ever popular NBA 2K video game series came out with the latest version, NBA 2K23, on Friday.

As with the Madden series on the NFL side, the release of a new video game makes the rounds on social media every single year as fans, media members, and even players themselves discuss their overall ratings and the ratings of each team.

For Oregon fans, it’s a great chance to see how former players are assessed as NBA talent, with about six weeks until the actual NBA season is set to begin.

This year’s game also features WNBA talent as well, giving fans a chance to play with Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and Ruthy Hebard as well as Oregon’s many NBA players.

Here is a look at how each Oregon alumni in the NBA and WNBA is rated on NBA 2K launch day. These ratings get updated as the season goes on, so strong (or weak) performances will see the ratings updated accordingly.

Sabrina Ionescu - 85

(Photo by Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP/Sipa USA)

Satou Sabally - 85

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dillon Brooks - 80

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte - 77

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ruthy Hebard - 77

(AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)

Payton Pritchard - 76

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Boucher - 76

Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Brown - 72

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bol Bol - 71

Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Bell - 71

Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Damyean Dotson - 70

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Louis King - 68

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Eugene Omoruyi - 68

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

