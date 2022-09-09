ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Look: NBA 2K23 ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NBA and WNBA

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8DVG_0hoty48u00

The ever popular NBA 2K video game series came out with the latest version, NBA 2K23, on Friday.

As with the Madden series on the NFL side, the release of a new video game makes the rounds on social media every single year as fans, media members, and even players themselves discuss their overall ratings and the ratings of each team.

For Oregon fans, it’s a great chance to see how former players are assessed as NBA talent, with about six weeks until the actual NBA season is set to begin.

This year’s game also features WNBA talent as well, giving fans a chance to play with Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and Ruthy Hebard as well as Oregon’s many NBA players.

Here is a look at how each Oregon alumni in the NBA and WNBA is rated on NBA 2K launch day. These ratings get updated as the season goes on, so strong (or weak) performances will see the ratings updated accordingly.

Sabrina Ionescu - 85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fd0dQ_0hoty48u00 (Photo by Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP/Sipa USA)

Satou Sabally - 85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRC7i_0hoty48u00 (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dillon Brooks - 80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYzdU_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte - 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsOmM_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ruthy Hebard - 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NR0SY_0hoty48u00 (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)

Payton Pritchard - 76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNefc_0hoty48u00 (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Boucher - 76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6rbK_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Brown - 72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7o34_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bol Bol - 71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1s4o_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Bell - 71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9MTy_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Damyean Dotson - 70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFcoJ_0hoty48u00 (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Louis King - 68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N9Kl_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Eugene Omoruyi - 68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLPS3_0hoty48u00 Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Son of NBA legend to visit Eugene for Oregon vs. BYU game

Earlier in the week, we got word that Oregon’s 5-star commit Mookie Cook would be in Eugene for the top-25 matching between the Ducks and the No. 14 BYU Cougars. Now it’s becoming clear that he might be here to do a little bit more than just enjoy the game from inside Autzen Stadium. According to a new report from SBLive’s Andrew Nemec, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, will also be in Eugene on an official visit this weekend. Rated as the No. 17 player in 2023, Stojakovic would be a huge addition to Oregon’s class that already includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad, ranking 6th in the nation. Film   Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF  Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Taking an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary's Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins Duke Blue Devils 11
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil uniforms for top-25 showdown against BYU Cougars

All eyes were on the Oregon Ducks this year, until they weren’t. After a week 1 dismantling at the hands of the defending national champions, Oregon will once again be in the limelight this coming weekend as they get set to host the No. 14 BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium. It not only brings the first top-25 matchup in Eugene since 2019, but will give the Ducks a chance to prove themselves as one of the better teams in the nation, far better than the team we saw lose to Georgia 49-3 in the first game of the year. With a 12:30 p.m. kick, the sun will be shining in Eugene, and the Ducks will be looking the part on a big stage. Here’s a look at the uniforms that they released for the game on Saturday: Oregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU CougarsOregon Uniforms vs. BYU Cougars11
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damyean Dotson
Person
Ruthy Hebard
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kentucky made Utah and the Pac-12 look really bad

It is true that in Week 1 of a season, a team and coaching staff enter a game with some uncertainties about what to do and how to make adjustments. Merely having one more week can make all the difference in preparing for a specific opponent or player. Having one game on tape in the new season can give a good defensive coach a much better idea of how to prepare for a quality player.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji reacts to trade from Cavaliers

Ochai Agbaji has bot yet logged an official minute in the NBA, but the 14th pick has already gained a taste of the business side of the league ahead of his rookie campaign. Agbaji was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz along with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was finalized by the Jazz on Sept. 8 after all of the players completed physicals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Nba Players#Usa Today Sports#Nba 2k Launch Day
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CU Buffs aren’t the second-best college football team in Colorado, per latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank

Things aren’t going well for CU. The Buffs are 0-2 for the first time since 2012 and they could easily be 0-4 with Minnesota and UCLA up next. On Saturday, Air Force confirmed that it’s the best college football team in Colorado, but it’s also possible that the Buffs aren’t even second-best. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports dropped his 1-131 NCAA re-rank on Monday and the 0-2 Colorado State Rams — the same Rams who just lost to Middle Tennessee — were No. 113, six spots ahead of CU at No. 119. Dang. I’ll admit that new CSU head coach Jay Norvell...
FORT COLLINS, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys WR progress, Bengals have 9 players on initial injury report

As work began in full towards the weekend matchup, Dallas is making their way without four starters and a key reserve. Meanwhile the Cowboys next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have a long list of players on their practice report. The number is misleading however as all of the key members of their depth chart are either full participants after playing in Week 1, or trending in the direction of suiting up.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy