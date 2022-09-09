Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Two Day Manhunt in Flora Ends
Flora, La - A two-day manhunt for a Mississippi man that eluded Louisiana State Police during a pursuit and crash on Monday morning has ended with his arrest near Vowells Mill according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 2pm Tuesday, a concerned citizen called 911 Center stating he encountered the...
westcentralsbest.com
Grant Parish Woman Killed in Accident
Grant Parish, La - On September 13, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167. The crash claimed the life of 86-year- old Eva H. Burks. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Nissan Versa,...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167 at around 10:55 a.m. Eva H. Burks, 86, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Man Arrest After Pursuit
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Gregory Washington, 54, of Natchitoches after leading officers and deputies on a vehicle pursuit Monday morning. Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to arrest Washington at a gas station on Texas St. Monday morning around 11 am. When detectives spoke with Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed at a high rate of speed hitting a detective then fleeing the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Assisting LSP in Finding a Fugitive
Flora, La - At 8:56am Monday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with the search for a man that fled from a vehicle during a pursuit on La. Hwy 120 near the Station Yard Road in Flora according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Monday, around 5:00am,...
Lake Charles American Press
Human remains found in Beauregard Parish
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
MANHUNT HAS ENDED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
(Near Vowells Mill)-A two-day manhunt for a Mississippi man that eluded Louisiana State Police during a pursuit and crash on Monday morning, Sept. 12, has ended with his arrest near Vowells Mill according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 2 pm this afternoon, Sept. 13, a concerned citizen called NATCOM...
westcentralsbest.com
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for several warrants after vehicle pursuit
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Gregory Washington (B/M, 54 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) after leading officers and deputies on a vehicle pursuit Monday morning. On September 12 around 11:34 a.m., detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to arrest Gregory Washington for several active warrants after locating him at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas Street. After being informed of the warrants, Gregory Washington, got into his vehicle and reversed at a high rate of speed with a detective standing in the door way. The detective was knocked to the ground by the vehicle and Gregory Washington fled the area.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for Sunday afternoon shooting
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Lajerius Tousaint (B/M, 22 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Bayou Gin Mobile Home Park. On September 11, 2022 around 1:17 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
cenlanow.com
Detectives make another arrest in animal cruelty investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine woman accused of stealing from employer
MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish woman was arrested last week on charges related to the alleged theft of almost $60,000 from her employer, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. Samantha Brook Kilgore, 34, of Zwolle, is charged with felony theft over $25,000. She is free after posting a bond of $1,000.
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Urging for Public Awareness
Vernon Parish, La - According to Animal Control Officer Loren Young, today at approximately 9 am while the shelter was open, an unknown person dropped a dog off on the road to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter, resulting in him running loose on the property and down Hwy 467. The...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO ASSISTS WITH FUNERAL ESCORT OF FORMER NPSO SHERIFF’S POSSE DEPUTY AND NPFD #1 MEMBER
(Cloutierville) Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #1, 4, 5 and 6 with the funeral procession escort of Mr. WL Vercher of Cloutierville to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville, La. Mr. Vercher a former NPSO Sheriff’s Posse Member under the administration of...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish School Board Driver’s Ed Information
Vernon Parish, La - Driver’s Education will be offered through the Vernon Parish School Board at the following high schools: Anacoco, Leesville, Pickering and Hicks. All students must attend class for three hours each day for ten consecutive days. NOTE: School sites are on a first come first serve basis up to capacity levels. (20 students per class)
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Council on Aging Brings Awareness to the Program
Beauregard Parish, La - On Tuesday evening, at the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Meeting, Tina Tucker, the director of the Beauregard Council on Aging addressed the board to bring awareness to the program. Tucker advised the Council on Aging is a parish wide, non profit organization that provides assistance to the seniors in the parish free of charge. They offer meals on wheels, transportation, sub contracted legal assistance, material aid, emergency utility assistance, recreation and more.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Phillip David Bookter
Mr. Phillip David Bookter, 77, of Leesville, Louisiana. Passed away on September 9th, 2022. Burial of cremated remains will take place later at Castor Baptist Church. To read the full obituary click here.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Comments / 0