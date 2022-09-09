Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against Furman

Coming off a 31-point victory last week, Clemson will play Furman on Saturday in hopes of moving to 2-0 on the season.

While the Tigers’ margin of victory was large in week one, the final score didn’t tell the whole story, and there are certainly some areas that Clemson will need to build upon this week.

Saturday’s game will also serve as Clemson’s first home game in Memorial Stadium, allowing 80,000 fans to watch individual players with their own eyes.

That being said, here are five Clemson players fans should keep an eye on when the Tigers take on the Paladins on Saturday at 3:30 EDT.

Nate Wiggins, Cornerback

Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seeing the field often against Georgia Tech last week, Wiggins flashed his potential but dropped what would have likely been a pick-six. Impressing the Tigers' coaching staff in fall camp, the sophomore cornerback will have plenty of opportunities to make plays against Furman. With Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich gone, Wiggins has the potential to earn a full-time starting gig and become a shutdown corner.

Antonio Williams, Wide receiver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Williams already made his case last week for more playing time, so it'll be interesting to see how the coaching staff utilizes the slot receiver. Williams played as a backup last week and recorded a team-high four receptions for 37 yards. Clemson's staff has raved about him since he arrived in the summer, and against Furman, the freshman will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself as the Tigers' future slot receiver for years to come.

Joseph Ngata, Wide receiver

JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

This season is Ngata's make-or-break year, but his box score wasn't impressive in week one. Despite playing as the No. 1 wide receiver on the outside, he finished with one reception for seven yards. As the Tigers' passing offense looks to build upon last week's performance, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior will be critical down the stretch. Having a big game against an inferior Furman team could propel both him and the offense to another level.

Barrett Carter, Linebacker

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Carter was one of the Tigers' many bright spots on defense against the Yellow Jackets last week. He had a team-high eight total tackles and seemed to fly all over the field with his hyper-athletic frame. Still, the sophomore linebacker is flying under the radar so far and will likely have another strong performance against the Paladins on Saturday.

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Uiagalelei was far from perfect against the Yellow Jackets last week, but he showed significant improvement from 2021. The junior signal-caller completed 59.4% of his passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, scoring a 9-yard rushing touchdown as well. Still, five-star freshman Cade Klubnik looked as advertised when he led the offense down the field on his one drive and scored his first touchdown as a Tiger. Clemson has the talent advantage at every position against Furman, so Uiagalelei should have no problem putting together his best statistical game since 2020.

