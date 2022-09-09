Read full article on original website
Tatum Palmer’s Walk-Off Double Takes Down Cameron In Extras On Tuesday
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team took down Cameron by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday thanks to a walk-off double from Tatum Palmer in the bottom of the 15th inning. The game was tied at three after the third inning where both teams tallied three runs. No more runs were scored until the final frame when Palmer scored Adra Stretch on her RBI double.
Chillicothe Middle School Softball Takes Down Cameron 16-1
The CMS Lady Hornets Softball squad’s offense was clicking on all cylinders on Tuesday evening, leading them to a big win over Cameron 16-1. Hope Donoho was in the pitcher’s circle and surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out five, and walking two. Kylee Link and Ashlynn Daugherty both pitched an inning for the Lady Hornets.
CHS Volleyball Sweeps Carrollton On Tuesday; Bergan, Reeter, Leamer Shine
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Varsity Volleyball team took down Carrollton in three sets on Tuesday. They won by scores of 25-19, 25-23, and 26-24. Madison Bergan led the team in digs, Jessica Reeter had 11 assists, and Ava Leamer led the team with 9 kills. The JV squad won in...
Lady Hornets Tennis Bounces Back With 8-1 Win Over Trenton
The Lady Hornets Tennis team bounced back after Monday’s defeat in a strong 8-1 team win over Trenton Tuesday night. In Doubles, Chillicothe’s Carpenter & Kieffer shut down Voorhies & Hall quickly 8-1. BeVelle & Pfaff did the same up the court beating Wright & Lee 8-2. Washburn & Garr fought tough in the #1 Doubles match falling 7-9.
CMS 8th Grade Volleyball Results
The Chillicothe Middle School 8th grade “A” Volleyball team took down Hamilton in a home match on Monday sweeping two sets. They won the sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-21. Eden French led in service points with 9. The Chillicothe Middle School 8th grade Volleyball “B” team...
CMS Softball Uses Late Surge To Defeat Chester Boren 9-7
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball squad grabbed the lead in the fourth inning to take down Chester Boren 9-7. Landry Marsh was on the rubber for CMS. Marsh surrendered seven runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out ten and walking one. The Lady Hornets racked up seven hits...
Hornets Soccer Falls To Maryville 5-0
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team traveled to the campus of Northwest Missouri State University on Tuesday evening where they took on the Maryville Spoofhounds. The Spoofhounds took down the Hornets 5-0. Maryville took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break with two goals from junior defenseman Lane Hazen.
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
Kiwanis Kid’s Day Parade Saturday
The annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Club Kids Day Parade is Saturday. The parade will line up starting at 9:00 am on Webster Street, on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse. The parade is for children up to 15 years of age. They are invited to dress up in costume,...
Toddler Tuesday’s At Crowder State Park
Stories, crafts, and other activities are part of Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park near Trenton. The programs are for preschool-aged children. The Toddler Tuesday programs will be held at the enclosed shelter at 9:00 am, beginning September 27th and continuing through November 1st. Each week, children will enjoy a...
Chillicothe Softball Picks Up 3 Wins On Saturday
The Lady Hornets Softball team captured a trio of wins in the Chillicothe Softball Tournament on Saturday at Danner Park. They took down Maryville 17-3, the Panthers 9-3, and Macon 13-2. Jolie Bonderer starred in the win over Maryville going 4 for 4 at the plate. She tallied 4 RBIs...
Little Otter Creek Reservoir Meeting
A Community Assistance Agreement and Recreation Plan are part of the agenda for the Little Otter Creek Reservoir project meeting, Friday at 9:00 am in Kingston. The meeting will be held at the Church of the Nazarene and is open to the public. Other items on the agenda include applications...
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
Three Injured In Crash South Of Chillicothe
A crash south of Chillicothe this morning left three with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 5:15 am on US 65, three miles south of Chillicothe as 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, TX slowed to make a left turn onto a private road. Nineteen-year-old Lucas J Dick of Cameron was also southbound and attempted to pass on the left and collided with the Miller vehicle.
Semi Driver Injured In Roll-Over
A semi driver had minor injuries after his truck overturned near New Boston at about 9:20 am Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lucas B Wright of Marceline was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. The Highway Patrol reports Wright was northbound on Missouri Highway 11, 6 miles west of New Boston, when he ran off the right side of the road. Overcorrected and his truck overturned in the roadway. Wright was not wearing a safety belt a the time of the crash.
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
One Year After Crash, Traffic Signal Repairs Still Not Complete
In September of 2021, a semi struck a traffic signal at the corner of Washington and Webster Street in downtown Chillicothe. The traffic signal pole included a stop light that is above the street and crosswalk lights on the corner pole. MoDOT crews responded to the sight and put a temporary pole on that corner, with only a signal light on the corner, but not overhead.
Fatal Crash In Linn County
A crash Saturday evening in Linn County took the life of one driver and left three others injured. State Troopers report 43-year-old Maylor T Fiti of Tulsa Oklahoma died as a result of injuries in the crash on US 36 at Route F, East of Brookfield. According to the report, at about 8:25 pm, Fiti was northbound on Route F and pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Johnny W Powell of Bucklin.
Polo Man Injured In Single Vehicle Crash
A Polo man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning and was arrested by State Troopers. According to the report, 25-year-old Logan M Bowley of Polo was eastbound on Missouri 116, west of Braymer, at about 2:00 am and ran off the south side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance. He was released for treatment.
Livingston Co Most Wanted Updates
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted updates include several arrests. 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman surrendered to the Law Enforcement Center on August 26th on a Livingston County warrant for Alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child involving Drugs. Bond set at $20,000.
