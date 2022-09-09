A semi driver had minor injuries after his truck overturned near New Boston at about 9:20 am Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lucas B Wright of Marceline was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. The Highway Patrol reports Wright was northbound on Missouri Highway 11, 6 miles west of New Boston, when he ran off the right side of the road. Overcorrected and his truck overturned in the roadway. Wright was not wearing a safety belt a the time of the crash.

NEW BOSTON, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO