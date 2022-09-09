ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.3 The KEY

Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County

Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick

Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
98.3 The KEY

Great News! Text to 9-1-1 Now Available in Benton & Franklin Counties [VIDEO]

Text to 9-1-1 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties. In a press release provided by the City of Richland:. Text to 9-1-1 provides another method of contact for the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired persons. In addition, it will assist those who are concerned about alerting others they are calling 9-1-1 such as in a home invasion, when in close proximity to an abusive partner, or if the caller is in a location where cell phone coverage is unreliable. While Text to 9-1-1 is available, the preferred method for those who can speak is to call.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

McNary Wildlife Refuge Still Closed due to Toxic Algae

According to the latest information from The Fish And Wildlife Service, toxic algae continues to be a problem in the McNary Wildlife Refuge. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular recreation and nature viewing area near the confluence of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, you pass through it on your way to Walla Walla just outside of Tri-Cities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
MESA, WA
98.3 The KEY

10 Tri-Cities Bars With A Deck You Should Visit Before Winter

ICE HARBOR BREWING CO - "Pub on the harbor with minimalist, industrial decor serving craft brews, bar eats & weekend brunch." 350 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336 Menu: iceharbor.com Phone: (509) 586-3181. PROOF GASTROPUB - "Industrial-chic hangout featuring innovative pub grub, cocktails & an elevated outdoor patio." 924...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda

Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

