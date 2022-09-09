Text to 9-1-1 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties. In a press release provided by the City of Richland:. Text to 9-1-1 provides another method of contact for the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired persons. In addition, it will assist those who are concerned about alerting others they are calling 9-1-1 such as in a home invasion, when in close proximity to an abusive partner, or if the caller is in a location where cell phone coverage is unreliable. While Text to 9-1-1 is available, the preferred method for those who can speak is to call.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO