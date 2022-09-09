Read full article on original website
Related
Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
Smoke-Haze Alert for Columbia Basin Extended Monday
The Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) said Monday that the air quality in our region is unhealthy. The air quality as of noon, Monday September 12th is considered unhealthy. Data supplied to the Department of Ecology by the BCAA shows we're in the read, so to speak. Air Quality Expert...
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Area Mental Health-Detox Center Moves Another Step Forward
Benton County continues to move forward toward establishing a regional mental health crisis and substance abuse treatment center. County expected to close on the old KGH deal in late October. According to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business, by October 25th, Benton County will likely have closed on a $1.6...
Great News! Text to 9-1-1 Now Available in Benton & Franklin Counties [VIDEO]
Text to 9-1-1 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties. In a press release provided by the City of Richland:. Text to 9-1-1 provides another method of contact for the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired persons. In addition, it will assist those who are concerned about alerting others they are calling 9-1-1 such as in a home invasion, when in close proximity to an abusive partner, or if the caller is in a location where cell phone coverage is unreliable. While Text to 9-1-1 is available, the preferred method for those who can speak is to call.
Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland
I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
Is Kennewick’s Sonic Drive-In Closing for Good? Here’s What We Know
All Eastern Washington Sonic Drive-In Locations Appear To Be Closed. What's going with the Sonic Drive-In in Kennewick? It appears the popular fast food joint is closed. Kennewick's Sonic Drive-Inn Is Barracaded Up And Closed. If you go to the corporate website for Sonic, you'll discover that all Eastern Washington...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camping Trailer Blaze Ignites Dangerous Wild Land Fire on I-182 in Richland
Washington State Patrol was on the scene of a camping trailer fire Wednesday afternoon. The blazing trailer was Eastbound on I-182 at Milepost 4 in Richland. (Vantage exit) Traffic was affected due to the fire, which caused a wildland fire in the median of the roadway. One lane in each direction was closed due to the fire.
Pasco’s Best Pumpkin Patch Is an Undiscovered Hidden Family Gem
Where's The Best Place To Get A Pumpkin In Pasco Washington?. If you are looking for a pumpkin patch that might not get as much love as the other larger pumpkin patches in the Tri-Cities, there is one hidden gem you should know about in Pasco. Villa's Fresh Produce Hosts...
Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device
A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
Out of the Way Mabton Washington Hides for Sale $1.1 Million Astonishing Estate
Unsuspecting Mabton Washington Has A Gorgeous Estate You Must See Inside. If you have been to Mabton Washington, you know it's a little off the beaten path. It's a sleepy unassuming little 'burg but it does have a pretty spectacular home that just went up for sale. Beautiful Mabton Home...
McNary Wildlife Refuge Still Closed due to Toxic Algae
According to the latest information from The Fish And Wildlife Service, toxic algae continues to be a problem in the McNary Wildlife Refuge. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular recreation and nature viewing area near the confluence of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, you pass through it on your way to Walla Walla just outside of Tri-Cities.
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway
"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
10 Tri-Cities Bars With A Deck You Should Visit Before Winter
ICE HARBOR BREWING CO - "Pub on the harbor with minimalist, industrial decor serving craft brews, bar eats & weekend brunch." 350 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336 Menu: iceharbor.com Phone: (509) 586-3181. PROOF GASTROPUB - "Industrial-chic hangout featuring innovative pub grub, cocktails & an elevated outdoor patio." 924...
Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda
Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
Husky Fighting for Life, Found Shot in the Head in Franklin County
This one is going to hurt. When I first saw it, I gasped. My anxiety. This poor dog. This is terrible. Who shot this beautiful girl? Why would someone do this? This is NOT ok. The person who shot this dog MUST be found. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0