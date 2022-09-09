Chet Holmgren, other Thunder rookies visit OKC National Memorial & Museum

Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams completed the Oklahoma City Thunder tradition of visiting the OKC National Memorial & Museum on Thursday.

Whenever the Thunder acquire a new player, he visits the museum soon after signing with the team.

The museum and memorial honor the victims, survivors and rescuers of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing — a domestic terrorist truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building by Timothy McVeigh. The bombing killed 168 people.

With NBA training camps starting soon, it appears the rookies are back in Oklahoma City to prepare — minus Holmgren, who will miss the 2022-23 regular season due to a foot injury.

It’s a nice and honorable tradition the Thunder organization observes. The OKC National Memorial & Museum is tragically beautiful; it does a great job of honoring those who were affected by the bombing. It’s definitely a place all Oklahomans — and anybody in general — should visit at least once in their lives.

