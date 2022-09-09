ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado at Air Force: Who the experts are picking

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOyrc_0hotxsiQ00

The Colorado Buffaloes looked rough in their season opener at home against the TCU Horned Frogs. All week, questions have come about which quarterback head coach Karl Dorrell will trot out there to start the next week’s game at Air Force.

Up to this point, Dorrell has said both QBs will likely play again, and the Buffs could be in for another rough game against a tough Air Force team, one which just ran for nearly 600 yards against Northern Iowa in Week 1 .

With Week 2 here, the consensus pick is that Air Force will defeat Colorado rather easily.

Read on to check out what three of our favorite college football writers had to say about CU-Air Force.

Here’s one prediction from Sean O’Toole of Mountain West Wire:

I’d expect Colorado to stick around in the first half before too many missed assignments against an unrelenting rushing attack leads to their demise. The Falcons have too many playmakers to account for behind one of, if not the best offensive line in the country.

Air Force reminds everyone about who the top team in Colorado is.

Air Force 34, Colorado 20

Pete Fiutak of College Football News has a closer game happening at Air Force, although he still has the Falcons coming out on top.

Colorado will be better.

Air Force is good, it’s going to be jacked to have this at home, and the running game will work, but the Buffaloes will adjust offensively from last week and spread things out a little more to be far more competitive.

And then Air Force will go on a 14-play, 84-yard scoring drive that eats up nine minutes.

Prediction: Air Force 27, Colorado 23

Pac-12 insider John Canzano also has Air Force winning, so the Buffs starting the season 0-2 is pretty much expected at this point. What makes things worse is that the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here; the Buffs face Minnesota on the road and then begin Pac-12 play with a home game against UCLA.

The likelihood is that the Buffs roll into October with an 0-4 record, and Dorrell’s seat might be scorching hot, especially if he doesn’t give the fans what they want and roll out JT Shrout as the starter.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

How social media has reacted to Colorado's quarterback situation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wC6eW_0hotxsiQ00

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Colorado Football
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
City
Boulder, CO
K99

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
ESTES PARK, CO
KRDO

Power outage in Colorado Springs impacting over 2,300 people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers. The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops. CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WDBO

VIDEO: Hungry bear opens door, climbs in Colorado SUV

Dylan Faflick shared a video that he captured off his security camera of a bear trying to open a door of an unlocked SUV, which he then climbed into. He posted it and shared the video in Allenspark, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears are particularly active in the late summer and early fall months because they need to consume about 20,000 calories a day to prepare for winter hibernation.
ALLENSPARK, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Canzano
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
KRDO News Channel 13

New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Buffaloes#American Football#The Tcu Horned Frogs#Cu Air Force#College Football News
OutThere Colorado

Four Colorado cities among top 10 US cities for vehicle thefts

According to a report published by Common Sense Institute, car thefts in Colorado currently occur at a rate of 4,007 per month, on pace for an all-time high of 48,000 over the course of the year. At that rate, it seems likely that Colorado we retain its spot as the number one state for car thefts in the country, following the state passing Washington DC in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death

Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates

At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy