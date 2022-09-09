Colorado at Air Force: Who the experts are picking

The Colorado Buffaloes looked rough in their season opener at home against the TCU Horned Frogs. All week, questions have come about which quarterback head coach Karl Dorrell will trot out there to start the next week’s game at Air Force.

Up to this point, Dorrell has said both QBs will likely play again, and the Buffs could be in for another rough game against a tough Air Force team, one which just ran for nearly 600 yards against Northern Iowa in Week 1 .

With Week 2 here, the consensus pick is that Air Force will defeat Colorado rather easily.

Read on to check out what three of our favorite college football writers had to say about CU-Air Force.

Here’s one prediction from Sean O’Toole of Mountain West Wire:

I’d expect Colorado to stick around in the first half before too many missed assignments against an unrelenting rushing attack leads to their demise. The Falcons have too many playmakers to account for behind one of, if not the best offensive line in the country. Air Force reminds everyone about who the top team in Colorado is. Air Force 34, Colorado 20

Pete Fiutak of College Football News has a closer game happening at Air Force, although he still has the Falcons coming out on top.

Colorado will be better. Air Force is good, it’s going to be jacked to have this at home, and the running game will work, but the Buffaloes will adjust offensively from last week and spread things out a little more to be far more competitive. And then Air Force will go on a 14-play, 84-yard scoring drive that eats up nine minutes. Prediction: Air Force 27, Colorado 23

Pac-12 insider John Canzano also has Air Force winning, so the Buffs starting the season 0-2 is pretty much expected at this point. What makes things worse is that the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here; the Buffs face Minnesota on the road and then begin Pac-12 play with a home game against UCLA.

The likelihood is that the Buffs roll into October with an 0-4 record, and Dorrell’s seat might be scorching hot, especially if he doesn’t give the fans what they want and roll out JT Shrout as the starter.

