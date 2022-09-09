Read full article on original website
Choteau Will Be Steaming!
The 39th Annual Teton Antique Steam & Gas Association Threshing Bee's coming up THIS weekend in Choteau. It's all going to be happening Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, with real old-time threshers, steam engines & tractors in action along with blacksmithing, saw milling & planing. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be music, raffles & the infamous "Parade of Tractors" too. Tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon, Ben Wambacher, from the steam & gas association, will be joining me on the Puff Man Show at 2:30, to fill us in on this weekend's 39th Annual Threshing Bee honoring Dick Neill, in Choteau. BTW, you can follow the Teton Antique Steam & Gas Association on FB. FULL STEAM AHEAD!!
Browning Calls Town Hall Meeting!
Browning Veterans Affairs, & the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting tomorrow, Thursday, from 10:30, until noon at 46 Museum Loop in Browning. Thursday morning's meeting will pertain to ALL veterans in Glacier, Teton, & Pondera counties.
“IT’S” In Iverson’s Backyard!
The Shelby Kiwanis 2nd Annual Community Wide Fundraiser for the Memorial Scholarship for the Toole County Education Foundation is set for this Saturday night, the 17th, over in Dwaine & Barbara Iverson's backyard at 726 Main Street. LIVE music will be provided by Tyler Iverson. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be food provided with pulled pork & beans on the platters, but you'll want to bring along your own "refreshments." If you can't make it Saturday night, & still wish to donate, please bring your donation to Iverson Accounting, 301 1st Street South. Tomorrow, Thursday afternoon, Shelby Kiwanian "Happy" Jack Widmar, will be joining me at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show to give us the scoop on Saturday night's soiree.
UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena
HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
Paving The Way In Conrad
The Conrad Senior Center Fundraiser to pave the parking lot's coming up this Friday, the 16th. All the FUN will be from 4, to 7, with Indian Taco Dinners, a silent auction, basket raffles & a good old fashioned cake walk. I don't know if they'll have music too, but "I" submit, they ought to play Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi," being the tune's about a PARKING LOT! You can reserve your dinner now by calling 271 3911.
Shelby Ladies In The Limelight
It's "Ladies Under the Lights; Football 101," tonight (Tuesday) over at the Shelby Football Field. All our Shelby Coyote players & moms, aunts, sisters, grandmas & whatever...tonight from 7:30, to 8:30, with drills, skills & frills along with anything & everything you want to know about football. "I" may take a gander over there myself this evening & see if I can get some advice on reading basketball brackets!! Don't worry about a thing, but you should wear your workout duds & tennis shoes. DON'T wear anything white though...it's now AFTER Labor day.
Shelby Senior Center CLOSES
The Shelby Senior Center will be CLOSED this Monday, September 12th. Don't worry about a thing...the center WILL re-open on the following day, Tuesday, the 13th. I'll be on "Standby," & continue to keep you posted & updated on my Puff Man Blog.
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
Conrad Community Rallies Around the DeVries Family
The DeVries Family of five lost their home and shop to a fire Thursday. They were able only to escape with the clothes on their backs. Now the community is rallying to support them as they rebuild this massive loss. "12 years of blood, sweat, and tears working the land...
Logan Health Donates Land for New MSU Nursing Education Building in Kalispell
BOZEMAN — Logan Health has signed a letter of intent to donate land for a new nursing education building in Kalispell to be built with a portion of a $101 million investment by philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones to Montana State University. “We’re excited to be involved in this...
Back To Normal For Shelby Chamber
There'll soon be a nip in our Big Sky weather as autumn rolls in. Effective this month, our Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce will be resuming their "regularly scheduled" member meeting. They'll be meeting today (Wednesday) down at the Griddle at the "usual" time...11:45. Don't worry about a thing, the meeting should conclude by 1.
Shatterproof Announces Rise Up Against Addiction Montana Community Walk
For 40 million adults living in America with a substance use disorder (SUD), the devastation caused by the disease can be crushing. According to recent federal data, an estimated 90,000 teens and adults in Montana have a substance use disorder (SUD). More than 90% of Montanans with alcohol and drug use disorders do not receive treatment. Drug overdoses in the United States have become the leading cause of injury death, increasing 56.5% between 2013 and 2019. More than 100 people die every year from drug overdose in Montana and more than 15,000 emergency department visits annually are attributable to substance use.[1][1]
Conrad’s Filling The Boot
The Conrad Cowboys host Big Fork this evening, & fans & good neighbors will have an opportunity to "Fill the Boot" with donations to help support the DeVries family. The Conrad FCCLA members will be at Conrad's home football game, so look for the Cowboy Boots as we help get the DeVries family back on their feet..."WE" can ALL do it!!
“IT’S” In The Basement Down The Stairs?
St. Michael's on South Maryland Street down in Conrad, will be having their Fall Rummage & Bake Sale THIS Saturday! All the fall FUN will run from 9, to 1, in the church basement. Don't worry about a thing, but you'll want to use the NORTH door when you enter the building on Saturday.
The LARGEST To Hit Great Falls
The "Leaving a Legacy Gala's" on the way to Great Falls, next month. The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, whose goal is to sustain FREE patient housing supporting patients & their families across the Treasure State, has scheduled their Gala for Friday evening, October 14th, at the Mansfield Civic Center. This is the Legacy Foundation's LARGEST fundraiser of the year! NOW is the time to sponsor a table or purchase your individual tickets. You can contact Morgan at 216 8057, but hurry, as a very "limited" quantity's available. By the way, NEXT Thursday, the 7th, marks ONE year of the Legacy House welcoming in guests. In fact, guests have come from some 55 different towns & cities across our state, not to mention Alberta, & Idaho, too. I'll be posting more on next month's Gala soon on my Puff Man blog...
Dinnertime’s Moved UP in Dutton
This coming Monday night's another Card Party Night down in Dutton, at the Dutton Senior Center. Dinnertime's been moved up though, to 5, but don't worry about a thing...that's so the card playing can get started by 6:15. BTW, they "usually" play Pinochle at card party time, but "other" games are certainly encouraged & welcome if someone would like to give it a shot...
Registration is Open for Free Montana Farm to School Producer Workshops
BOZEMAN – Farmers, ranchers and local food processors can learn strategies for growing and selling their products to school districts at the Montana Farm to School producer training this September. The Montana Team Nutrition Program at Montana State University, the Montana Office of Public Instruction and project partners are...
Walk N’ Wheel’s The Real Deal
Why not join our Shelby Elementary students starting tomorrow, THIS Wednesday, & every Wednesday, for Walk N' Wheel, & Fit Friday beginning THIS Friday! Students & adult walkers should meet at the old Middle School at 7:35, or the Oilfield Avenue-Sheridan Avenue intersection at 7:45, to walk or bike to school. Don't worry about a thing, but those on bikes MUST walk their bikes over the viaduct, & ALL those riding MUST wear a helmet. Welcome back for another great school year.
Tell Us A Story
They can & they WILL over at the library. I'm happy to blog Toole County Library "Story Times" get underway for the year this week. The 1st one's tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 10 o'clock SHARP at the library. Welcome back...
UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week
GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
