Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023
The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 15 – 18
By checking out our list of weekend activities here, you and your friends and family can add a ton of awesome events to your weekend. With there being art shows, hay rides, concerts, and so much more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from Thursday to Sunday. Take a...
Register for ‘Preview PNW’ Westville campus information session
Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Westville campus for “Preview PNW” on Sept. 22 to learn more information about attending the branch campus of the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s...
Purdue Northwest hosts colorful fun at annual Pride Stride
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) students, faculty, staff, alumni, family, and community members gathered on Sept. 9 on the Westville campus grounds to participate in the university’s sixth annual Pride Stride 5K. People who took part in the run covered themselves and their friends with colored powder as they walked...
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Amanda Brown-Holler
Nowadays, it’s not rare to find people — especially the teachers of the Earth — who can speak multiple languages, those people even going as far to teach said languages as a full-time job. One of those educators happens to make her living right here in the Region, teaching at Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Amanda Brown-Holler.
Annual Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing furthers its community changing mission
The air may have been humid and the course soggy and wet, but that stopped no one from having fun at the Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 13. The outing was important, and clearly something that no one in the community wanted to miss. About 21 four-man teams registered to play. It wasn’t just Goodwill employees playing either—it was anybody who wanted to come out and show some appreciation for the positive work Goodwill is doing. Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill, laughed thinking about all the people who came out to support.
Valparaiso University Ranked Among Best in the Nation
Valparaiso University continues its amazing, three-decades long legacy of being recognized as one of the best choices in higher education by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, Valpo has been named number 176 out of 440 of the most elite public and private institutions in the nation.
Officials to Break Ground on New McDonald’s
The City of Crown Point is excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for a new McDonald’s to be located on the southeast corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue. This new restaurant is the beginning of continued development in the Beacon Hill Business District, which is set to see a TownePlace Suites and a Texas Roadhouse built in the near future.
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
