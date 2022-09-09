Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Bids Opened For 10 Livingston County Bridge Projects
Bid packages for 10 bridge projects in Livingston County were opened before the Livingston County Commission Tuesday morning. The county requested bids for projects that include either replacement or bridge reconstruction, depending on the condition and/or location. Five contractors submitted bids. Two contractors bid on all 10 projects, one contractor bid on seven projects, and one contractor bid on five projects. There was also one contractor that bid on all 10 bridge projects but pulled their bid package due to a lack of bonding capacity.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The report of incidents and arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since mid-August includes illegal dumping and an assault. August 28 LCSO investigated illegal dumping. Investigation resulted in the discovery of the possible owner of the illegally dumped items. Contact was made with that person. The issue has been resolved and property cleaned.
kchi.com
Bridge Projects On County Commission Agenda
Bridge projects are part of the Livingston county commission meeting Tuesday. The commissioners will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. The agenda includes a 10:00 am bid opening for 10 bridge projects around the county. This will include rehabilitation and replacement. Also on the agenda...
kchi.com
Three Governor Parson Rural Road Projects
Three resurfacing projects that are part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program begin this week. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced two Carroll County resurfacing projects and one in Livingston County are beginning soon. Carroll County Route YY will be narrowed to one lane for a resurfacing project...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
kchi.com
Livingston Co Most Wanted Updates
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted updates include several arrests. 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman surrendered to the Law Enforcement Center on August 26th on a Livingston County warrant for Alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child involving Drugs. Bond set at $20,000.
kchi.com
That Unexpected Check In the Mail Could Be A Scam
If you receive an unexpected check in the mail look at it closely before you consider depositing it in your account. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says these can be scams. Other departments across the state are seeing checks, including from “Publishers Clearing House” that are fraudulent. The...
kchi.com
One Year After Crash, Traffic Signal Repairs Still Not Complete
In September of 2021, a semi struck a traffic signal at the corner of Washington and Webster Street in downtown Chillicothe. The traffic signal pole included a stop light that is above the street and crosswalk lights on the corner pole. MoDOT crews responded to the sight and put a temporary pole on that corner, with only a signal light on the corner, but not overhead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
kchi.com
Little Otter Creek Reservoir Meeting
A Community Assistance Agreement and Recreation Plan are part of the agenda for the Little Otter Creek Reservoir project meeting, Friday at 9:00 am in Kingston. The meeting will be held at the Church of the Nazarene and is open to the public. Other items on the agenda include applications...
kchi.com
Toddler Tuesday’s At Crowder State Park
Stories, crafts, and other activities are part of Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park near Trenton. The programs are for preschool-aged children. The Toddler Tuesday programs will be held at the enclosed shelter at 9:00 am, beginning September 27th and continuing through November 1st. Each week, children will enjoy a...
kchi.com
Fatal Crash In Linn County
A crash Saturday evening in Linn County took the life of one driver and left three others injured. State Troopers report 43-year-old Maylor T Fiti of Tulsa Oklahoma died as a result of injuries in the crash on US 36 at Route F, East of Brookfield. According to the report, at about 8:25 pm, Fiti was northbound on Route F and pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Johnny W Powell of Bucklin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Hunter Education Programs Offered For Area Youth
Hunter Education courses are offered at several locations in the area counties through the month of October. The Missouri Department of Conservation has scheduled the programs that Conservation Educator Adam Bransgaard says have some homework before attending the classroom portion. Bransguard says these are primarily for youth who need their...
kchi.com
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
kchi.com
Semi Driver Injured In Roll-Over
A semi driver had minor injuries after his truck overturned near New Boston at about 9:20 am Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lucas B Wright of Marceline was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. The Highway Patrol reports Wright was northbound on Missouri Highway 11, 6 miles west of New Boston, when he ran off the right side of the road. Overcorrected and his truck overturned in the roadway. Wright was not wearing a safety belt a the time of the crash.
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
kchi.com
Three Injured In Crash South Of Chillicothe
A crash south of Chillicothe this morning left three with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 5:15 am on US 65, three miles south of Chillicothe as 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, TX slowed to make a left turn onto a private road. Nineteen-year-old Lucas J Dick of Cameron was also southbound and attempted to pass on the left and collided with the Miller vehicle.
kchi.com
Kiwanis Kid’s Day Parade Saturday
The annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Club Kids Day Parade is Saturday. The parade will line up starting at 9:00 am on Webster Street, on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse. The parade is for children up to 15 years of age. They are invited to dress up in costume,...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
Comments / 0