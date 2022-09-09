Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ Coombs
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
WIBW
Nearly 60 arrested during joint court compliance operation in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 60 people were arrested during a joint court compliance operation in Topeka at the end of August. The Topeka Police Department says along with several county, state and federal partners - including the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation - conducted a court compliance operation between Aug. 26 and Sept. 12.
WIBW
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities were arrested by Topeka police early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side, authorities said. The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a...
WIBW
Investigation into police shooting death of Kansas teen closed by federal officials
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into the death of an Overland Park 17-year-old following a police shooting has been closed by federal officials as they found they could not prove all elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. The Department of Justice says on Friday, Sept. 9,...
WIBW
Public Defender sworn in as Shawnee County Judge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s yet another Judge in Shawnee County. On Wednesday, Maban Wright was sworn in to preside over Shawnee County District Court’s Division 13. Retired Judge Nancy Parrish administered the oath. Judge Wright will begin her duties starting Monday, September 19th. She was appointed to...
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
WIBW
Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA appoints familiar face as new Chief Deputy DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has appointed a familiar face as his new Chief Deputy District Attorney. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Monday, Sept. 12, he appointed Charles Kitt as his new Chief Deputy District Attorney. He said the vacancy was created by the appointment of former Chief Deputy Brett Watson as a District Court Judge.
WIBW
Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the details of a 2-vehicle head-on collision along Highway 24 that involved nine people and sent seven of them to the hospital - two with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
Two behind bars after early-morning vehicle burglary near Landon Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after an early-morning vehicle burglary near the Landon Trail in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S Kansas Ave. with reports of a vehicle burglary.
WIBW
Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
WIBW
Silver Alert issued for Topeka woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 75-year-old Teresa Alvarodo, who suffers from dimentia and other significant health issues. Ms. Alvarodo was last seen in the 1200 block of SE Lawrence at around 8:00 p.m. She is described as a Hispanic...
WIBW
Silver Alert canceled after Topeka woman found, family called
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka woman who was the subject of the most recent Silver Alert has been found and is being looked over by medical personnel as her family comes to get her. The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, dispatch received a...
WIBW
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
WIBW
SE Monroe to close for crane placement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SE Monroe St. in Topeka is set to close for the placement of a crane. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 19, that P1 Group will completely close SE Monroe St. from 9th St. to 10th Ave. to place a crane. While the closure...
WIBW
Community set to remember bicyclist killed in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A community remembrance event has been scheduled to honor the life of Bridget Musser, the bicyclist killed in a Sept. 1 accident in downtown Topeka. Bike Topeka says Bridget Ann Musser Gakle was killed as she was biking through traffic in downtown Topeka on Sept. 1. In her honor, it said the Topeka Rescue Mission and Mobile Access Partnership have scheduled a balloon release at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the MAP site at Topeka First United Methodist Church at 6th and Topeka Blvd.
WIBW
New City Manager announced for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body selected Stephen Wade to serve as the next City Manager on Tuesday. Wade previously served as the City’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services. “Stephen’s experience in leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, and his...
WIBW
City set to close 57th St. for resurfacing project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City is set to close 57th St. near S Topeka Blvd. for a resurfacing project. The City of Topeka says around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will close SW 57th St. between the west side of S Topeka Blvd. west to City Limits for asphalt pavement resurfacing.
