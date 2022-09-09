Read full article on original website
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
CareFlight called to early morning crash involving motorcycle in Medway
MEDWAY — Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle early Wednesday morning in Medway, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the 10,000 block of Gerlaugh Road around 2:51 a.m. One person was transported by...
Ohio man dies in Jackson Co. car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single car crash that killed a man Tuesday. County deputies, Michigan State Police, the Liberty Township Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to a single car crash around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty […]
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
peakofohio.com
Local driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash
A local driver was cited after a two-vehicle injury crash outside of DeGraff Monday afternoon around 3 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Jonathan Hillery, 32, of DeGraff, was traveling southbound on State Route 235 when he failed to stop for Darrell Porter, 61, of DeGraff, who was waiting to make a left turn onto Township Road 210. The impact caused Porter to travel off the left side of the road and into a ditch.
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint this week
MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
Wildlife officials provide update on cleanup efforts at Indian Lake
LOGAN COUNTY — Wildlife officials have provided an update on the ongoing fight against invasive aquatic weeds at Indian Lake. For the last time Burrey Aquatic Restoration operated at Indian Lake last week. The contractor used an aquatic weed cutter machine and was able to remove 2,581 cubic yards of vegetation from the lake over the last 3 months.
OSHP: Woman dies after pedestrian crash near St. Marys
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One woman has died after a pedestrian crash north of St. Marys early Sunday morning. Crews were called to Lambert Road just north of U.S. 33 in Noble Township around 12:16 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Preliminary investigations show a black 2017 GMC...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
hometownstations.com
Ongoing investigation for fatal car crash in southern Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A fatal crash investigation is underway in Mercer County. Around 4:30 pm dispatch received a report of a crash at the intersection of US Route 127 and State Route 119. When a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Roel Villarreal of Edinberg, Texas was struck by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee driven by Bradley Wendel after the vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign.
614now.com
Popular national chain for steakburgers, frozen custard planning first Central Ohio location
The popular Wichita-based burger and milkshake chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers doesn’t currently operate a restaurant in Central Ohio, but that could change soon. Freddy’s recently submitted a final development proposal to the Grove City Planning Commission. The proposal was received on Sept. 7. The plans...
Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio
LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen cited following 2-vehicle injury crash
A Bellefontaine teen was cited following a two-vehicle injury crash Friday morning just before 8 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Mason Smith, 16, was traveling eastbound in the 4300 block of State Route 540 when he struck Chelsea Brown, 29, of Bellefontaine, from behind. Brown was slowed down for a paving crew on 540.
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire
LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
peakofohio.com
Area man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in Rushsylvania
An area man was arrested in Rushsylvania after eluding police officers in a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon around 3:30. Bellefontaine Police were notified that the Union County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a red SUV, driven by Brayzin McDaniel, 20, of Marion, westbound on Route 33 at a high rate of speed.
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal Celina crash
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash at the U.S. 127 and state Route 119 intersection. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Roel Villareal, 51 of Texas, was driving a 2015 Kenworth semi truck southbound of U.S. 127 when Bradley Wendel, 33 of Coldwater, blew past a stop sign on state Route 119 in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, striking the truck’s trailer. Wendel was pronounced dead at the scene and Villareal was uninjured.
