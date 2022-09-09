Lily Verdone is the new executive director of a Marin-based nonprofit established in 1980 to preserve agriculture land. Marin Agricultural Land Trust stated before joining its organization, Verdone was senior director of Coastal Quest, an Oakland-based nonprofit building climate resilience for vulnerable coastal communities. She also spent more than a decade with The Nature Conservancy, one of the world’s largest conservation organizations, where she led a range of environmental initiatives in California and Texas.

