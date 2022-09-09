ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krist Novoselic Recalls The Sweet Pawn Shop Habit Kurt Cobain Inspired

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 5 days ago

As any left-handed guitarist can tell you, finding appropriately-oriented instruments is a lifelong hassle.

For Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain , who had a habit of manhandling his instruments, finding lefty six-strings was a near-daily pursuit. Fortunately, he wasn't alone in his search.

In a recent conversation with Jack Endino , Kim Thayil and Rick Beato , Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic says he used to be on constant lookout for lefty guitars for his singer.

"I had this habit for years after Nirvana," Novoselic said. "I don't do it anymore. But I'd walk by a pawn shop and look for a left-handed guitar because, like, 'I've got to find Kurt a guitar."

"Right," Endino added. "'Cause they had a short life, those guitars."

You can watch the full conversation via the player above!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgliA_0hotx6s900
Photo: FilmMagic, Inc

