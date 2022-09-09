ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties

SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Best Quality Daughter: Out of this world food, great service, clever drinks

SAN ANTONIO – This week I'm taking you to the Pearl for a wonderful experience at Best Quality Daughter. I will tell you, it's really good!. I was pleasantly surprised by the decor throughout the building. It is really beautiful. The outside of the building – it’s one of the old little cottage houses at the Pearl. It’s just gorgeous.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#The Haunted#Carnival#Floor Haunted House
news4sanantonio.com

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
news4sanantonio.com

Two San Antonio students named Nation's Top Young Scientists

SAN ANTONIO – Two students from San Antonio have just been named among top youth scientists in the entire country. Ariana Chaudhary attends Keystone School. Frank Lucci attends Basis San Antonio Shavano campus. Both have been selected for the Top 300 Broadcom Masters. That's a Science, Technology, Engineering and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Information to know prior to the November 8th general election

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Elections Department announced new information to know ahead of the November 8 general election. Because of the Columbus Day holiday weekend, the deadline to register to vote will now be Tuesday, October 11. The department will extend its hours to help you sign up.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

