Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties
SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
news4sanantonio.com
Best Quality Daughter: Out of this world food, great service, clever drinks
SAN ANTONIO – This week I'm taking you to the Pearl for a wonderful experience at Best Quality Daughter. I will tell you, it's really good!. I was pleasantly surprised by the decor throughout the building. It is really beautiful. The outside of the building – it’s one of the old little cottage houses at the Pearl. It’s just gorgeous.
news4sanantonio.com
Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
'Ideal to protect': doctors explain if you can get your flu shot & COVID booster together
SAN ANTONIO — Fall and winter are just around the corner and they are bringing cold, flu and COVID season with them. Tuesday University Health will start administering a new COVID booster in addition to flu vaccines. Though cold, flu and COVID cases typically rise in fall and winter...
news4sanantonio.com
Metro Health offering $100 H-E-B gift cards for all COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is giving San Antonians an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Metro Health Clinics and some pop-up vaccination sites are offering a $100 H-E-B gift card to each person who receives any COVID-19 vaccination, including the bivalent vaccines. The original, monovalent, Pfizer boosters are available...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
news4sanantonio.com
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center urges community to help boost local blood supply
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help boost our local blood supply. The center only has about 2 days of most blood types and only a day and a half of Type-O blood. That's short of the 7 days needed. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
news4sanantonio.com
Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
news4sanantonio.com
Two San Antonio students named Nation's Top Young Scientists
SAN ANTONIO – Two students from San Antonio have just been named among top youth scientists in the entire country. Ariana Chaudhary attends Keystone School. Frank Lucci attends Basis San Antonio Shavano campus. Both have been selected for the Top 300 Broadcom Masters. That's a Science, Technology, Engineering and...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
news4sanantonio.com
Police could use your help looking for the suspect who killed a man back in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - Crime stoppers could use your help looking for the suspect responsible for killing a man back in 2018. 44-year-old Herion Chase was killed in the parking lot of Big Cassel's Smokehouse near I-10 and Dietrich Road. Police say two men were across the street standing next to...
news4sanantonio.com
Information to know prior to the November 8th general election
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Elections Department announced new information to know ahead of the November 8 general election. Because of the Columbus Day holiday weekend, the deadline to register to vote will now be Tuesday, October 11. The department will extend its hours to help you sign up.
news4sanantonio.com
Speed study underway after years of complaints in Northwest neighborhood
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - When a playground was built along Mill Park in the Silver Canyon neighborhood, the area was still being developed. Now it's a connecting road for two busy neighborhoods, and residents worry about how safe the structure really is. Several families live just steps away from the...
Comments / 0