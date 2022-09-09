ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Beef producer begins work on $800M St. Louis-area facility

ST. LOUIS — American Foods Group, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based beef processor, has begun work on a new facility near Wright City in Warren County. The company, which announced plans for the facility in November last year, is investing $800 million in the new 775,000-square-foot beef processing plant, officials said Monday in a press release. AFG broke ground on the project Monday.
Jewish community group to break ground on new center in St. Louis County

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chabad of Chesterfield, an organization that serves as one of several local hubs for the Jewish community, will break ground Wednesday on a new center. The 15,000-square-foot building, to be built at 15310 Conway Road in Chesterfield, is a $5 million project to be funded by local donors. The organization, co-directed by Chana'la Rubenfeld and her husband, Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, is running a capital campaign to fund the project.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis

The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
6 detainee deaths at St. Louis City Justice Center prompt demands for investigation

ST. LOUIS — Civil rights advocates in St. Louis on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the conditions at the city jail, where six detainees have died since April. A coalition made up of the ArchCity Defenders law firm, Action St. Louis, Freedom Community Center, Metropolitan Congregational United, Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the St. Louis public defenders office said it is seeking more information on the deaths at the City Justice Center, or CJC. It also called for the release of all detainees accused of lower-level crimes and those with serious medical conditions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local labor union boosts reward to $30K to bring killer of former CBC football star to justice

ST. LOUIS — The reward for information in the shooting death of a former CBC football standout was doubled Wednesday, months after the deadly shooting. In July, 5 On Your Side reported the tragic story of Damion Baker. Baker was killed in the early morning hours of July 3 in a parking lot just south of Busch Stadium across from Paddy O’s Sports Bar. The scene was located on the 800 Block of Cerre street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis City SC opens up team store at Centene Stadium

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC’s Centene Stadium is open for business. Ahead of the franchise staging its first game Sunday at Centene Stadium, fans will be able to begin shopping for team merchandise at the Downtown West stadium. City SC has announced its in-stadium team store, CITY Goods, will open Tuesday, operating with temporary hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Morning Sun

Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging

Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
