Beef producer begins work on $800M St. Louis-area facility
ST. LOUIS — American Foods Group, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based beef processor, has begun work on a new facility near Wright City in Warren County. The company, which announced plans for the facility in November last year, is investing $800 million in the new 775,000-square-foot beef processing plant, officials said Monday in a press release. AFG broke ground on the project Monday.
St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
City Hope St. Louis has operated multiple night-by-night shelters in the St. Louis metro region for the past three years. Now, funding by the city is gone.
Jewish community group to break ground on new center in St. Louis County
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chabad of Chesterfield, an organization that serves as one of several local hubs for the Jewish community, will break ground Wednesday on a new center. The 15,000-square-foot building, to be built at 15310 Conway Road in Chesterfield, is a $5 million project to be funded by local donors. The organization, co-directed by Chana'la Rubenfeld and her husband, Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, is running a capital campaign to fund the project.
Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis
The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
Lawsuit contends St. Louis City denies citizens access to public information
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local attorney is suing the City of St. Louis for being the least transparent city in the state. “They don’t care if they are compliant,” says lawyer, Elad Gross. “They are willing to violate the rights of Missourians who are making these requests. It’s not a priority for them.”
6 detainee deaths at St. Louis City Justice Center prompt demands for investigation
ST. LOUIS — Civil rights advocates in St. Louis on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the conditions at the city jail, where six detainees have died since April. A coalition made up of the ArchCity Defenders law firm, Action St. Louis, Freedom Community Center, Metropolitan Congregational United, Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the St. Louis public defenders office said it is seeking more information on the deaths at the City Justice Center, or CJC. It also called for the release of all detainees accused of lower-level crimes and those with serious medical conditions.
Some area Amazon Warehouse workers asking for pay raises and safer working conditions
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Concerns of low pay, dangerous working conditions, and more are coming from workers at a local Amazon Warehouse. News 4 first heard similar concerns after a tornado ripped through the Edwardsville location last December, killing six people. Now, St. Peters employees are saying it’s time for change for all Metro workers.
Local labor union boosts reward to $30K to bring killer of former CBC football star to justice
ST. LOUIS — The reward for information in the shooting death of a former CBC football standout was doubled Wednesday, months after the deadly shooting. In July, 5 On Your Side reported the tragic story of Damion Baker. Baker was killed in the early morning hours of July 3 in a parking lot just south of Busch Stadium across from Paddy O’s Sports Bar. The scene was located on the 800 Block of Cerre street.
St. Louis region losing $28K in interest on Rams settlement money every day, board member says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
North St Louis man turns his life around by designing fancy bicycles
"All I saw was darkness. All I saw was trouble and death and funerals and court sentencings for my peers."
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
$11M pedestrian-friendly street project designed to 'bridge the gap' between downtown and north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has an $11 million project in the works designed to “bridge the gap” between north St. Louis and downtown by revamping one of the major roads linking the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus to the Major League soccer stadium. The...
St. Louis Co. couple paid nearly $80K for elderly care not provided
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis couple that was paid nearly $80,000 to care for elderly Medicard recipients but failed to fulfill their responsibilities.
St. Louis City SC opens up team store at Centene Stadium
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC’s Centene Stadium is open for business. Ahead of the franchise staging its first game Sunday at Centene Stadium, fans will be able to begin shopping for team merchandise at the Downtown West stadium. City SC has announced its in-stadium team store, CITY Goods, will open Tuesday, operating with temporary hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging
Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
Pattern of Sunshine Law Violations in St. Louis City Draws Suit
Attorney Elad Gross says St. Louis officials regularly violate transparency laws
Supporters rally for Paige Spears release from prison citing outdated sentencing guidelines
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison says a loophole in state law is keeping him behind bars. Paige Spears is a habitual felon sentenced to life in prison, but by all accounts he's been a model inmate. Spears...
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)
The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
'Deplorable' St. Louis City Jail Conditions Lead to 6 Deaths in 5 Months
A letter issued this morning from lawyers and advocacy groups is calling on the mayor for reform
