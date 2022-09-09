Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park



MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant.

Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an encounter with children at a Cherokee, Kansas public park in August of 2022.

Miami Okla. Police detail information regarding Owen, stating he was arrested Thursday for a motion to revoke warrant from Beaver County, Okla. Owens was on probation with a 20 year sentence for lewd molestation of a child.

“Owen raised the attention of investigators due to a current case of enticing a minor. Owen had an extensive criminal history spanning 20 years, during our local investigation Detectives were able to relay violations of the terms of his probation to Beaver County resulting in the issuance of the revocation warrant.” — MIAMI OKLA. POLICE

Additionally we learn search warrant was served on Owens Grove, Okla. residence. Police say, “further criminal charges are anticipated upon the completion of the investigation.”

