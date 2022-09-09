ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7V0v_0hotwV8y00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house.

William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police on Aug. 25 around 10:30 p.m. to report that his neighbors were trespassing on his property and that he is a victim of unprovoked harassment by the neighborhood, according to court documents. McCommons admitted that his neighbor did not enter his yard, though he insisted it was trespassing, police noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zt9Fu_0hotwV8y00
William McCommons, 63, via Blair County Prison

McCommons then gave a “lengthy” explanation of his troubles, saying he takes “great offense to anyone in the neighborhood walking past his house,” according to the affidavit. He allegedly told police that he would attack the next person that walks near the side of his home with a metal pipe. He further reportedly said that if officers didn’t arrest most of his neighbors, he would “be forced to take more drastic actions.”

Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say

McCommons then invited officers to his backyard where they noted floodlights were washing out his neighbors’ homes, something they have confronted McCommons about in the past, though he reportedly refused to reposition the lights from pointing at the neighbors. Police noted that McCommons “bragged” to them that he got a new set of 5,000-watt floodlights to “light up his neighbors’ homes even more” and that he would install them if police “allowed” his neighbors to continue to come on his property — which he had not actually demonstrated that they had.

Police noted some of the areas where McCommons’ said his neighbors were walking were not part of his property.

McCommons also tried to show them videos of his neighbors engaging in “criminal activity” to get police to arrest his neighbors, though police reported it appeared to be mundane neighborhood activities and denied his requests to arrest his neighbors.

Police learned that McCommons had actually been threatening and harassing his neighbors from his Facebook profile, as well, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 30, police interviewed several neighbors. One neighbor said that he moved to the area a year and a half ago, and immediately upon moving in, McCommons would call 911 on him as someone who did not have a right to be at the property, police noted. Then, the neighbor said McCommons directed his harassment toward him through social media, saying he would “completely illuminate his home with lights, and he was going to install more bright ones just to harass him, because he could,” according to the affidavit.

In another Facebook post, McCommons expressed his intent to strike his neighbors with an iron pipe if they “committed the offense of walking near his house,” police added. He also allegedly made direct threats of violence to a neighbor, saying, “You will be given two options, my boy… move out, you idiot. I was watching your family (via video)… [or] get your a– kicked,” according to charges filed.

During the investigation, police learned that McCommons studies the patterns of his neighbors and their families. He even made a comment to a neighbor that he knew they were home alone with their young kids.

Neighbors told police McCommons’ “erratic and belligerent behavior has put them in fear of being assaulted and prevents them from allowing their children to go outside to play,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Another neighbor handed police 100 pages of printed messages from both Facebook and text messages involving McCommons’ harassment over the past several months. Police noted that it is clear McCommons watches her every move and comments on many of her day-to-day activities, accusing her of criminal conduct, and even making posts on a page she has for her private side business. Because of this, the woman told police she actually listed her house for sale.

That same neighbor told police that one time, she came home from work and let her dog out on her back porch, and McCommons confronted her from his porch, saying, “You’ll be lucky if you’re able to move if you come on my property again” — referring to the same curtilage area between their homes, police noted.

Additionally, this neighbor reported that McCommons made sexual comments about her teenage daughter and told her he watches her daughter’s bedroom, according to the complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Police arrested McCommons on felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, bribery and hindering prosecution. He also faces a slew of minor charges, including terroristic threats, stalking, false report, ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct and harassment.

McCommons is lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged for apartment break-in, attacking woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Altoona women are behind bars after they kicked the door open into someone’s apartment and assaulted them over a child being smacked, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Amani Williams, 24, and Shea Walter, 22, both broke into a woman’s apartment on Fairway Drive and punched her up to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
City
Home, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of robbing, assaulting 89-year-old woman

A South Fork man has been arrested and charged after police accused him of breaking into an 89-year-old woman’s home, assaulting her and robbing her, according to a story from WJAC. Citing online court records, the news station reported that Richard Hall, 53, was arrested on charges of burglary,...
SOUTH FORK, PA
WJAC TV

'I wanted a place to be:' Homeless woman sets fire outside Brookville store, police say

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a Morrisdale woman is facing arson-related charges after she intentionally started a fire outside a Brookville convenience store early Wednesday morning. Brookville police say officers were dispatched to Mike's East Side, just before 4 a.m., for a report of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Police#Stalking#Cash Bail#Prison
WTAJ

Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Punxsutawney are investigating a reported incident of trespassing at a residence along Rock Run Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police say an unknown actor(s) entered the property and opened the basement door sometime between...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Herminie man accused of witness intimidation

A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
HERMINIE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy