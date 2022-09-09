Read full article on original website
One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit
OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95. A vehicle transporting the dogs was involved in the crash. According to the Facebook post, seven beagles were missing in the area of Berwick...
Plea deal reached for Maine National Guard soldier accused of rape
BANGOR, Maine — A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two counts of gross sexual assault last month.
UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located
1 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said Susan Hayes has been safely located. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old Kittery woman who is believed to have wandered away on foot from her home on Tuesday morning. Susan Hayes' husband said he woke up around 5:30 a.m....
Maine Mother & Son Have Been Arrested on Multiple Drug Trafficking Charges
According to a press release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, a Maine mother and son, as well as multiple others, have been taken into custody and charged with several drug crimes following the execution of a search warrant. The release said that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with...
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Former Maine National Guard soldier will serve jail time
BANGOR– A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend has been convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two charges of gross sexual assault last month. The charges...
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
Make Way, This Pizza Place Is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
One Man Seriously Injured & One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95, Ogunquit, Maine
Pickup Truck Carrying 10 Dogs Crashes with Tractor Trailer on the Turnpike. One man was seriously injured and one dog killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit, Maine. One Man Injured; One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95 Shannon Moss, Public Information...
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
Old School Bus Transformed by Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Dogs Run Away After Crash on Maine Turnpike
One dog is dead and one is still missing and eight recovered after the pickup truck they were traveling in sideswiped a tractor trailer and rolled over several times on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound...
Victim in Maine lake drowning identified as New York man
A New York man drowned on a lake in Franklin County on Saturday. According to the Portland Press Herald, police identified the victim as 81-year-old Eric Werthman of Glenford, New York. Werthman told his wife he was going for a swim on Mooselookmeguntic Lake in Rangeley Plantation. Franklin County Sheriff...
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
Student allegedly posts video threatening Augusta school's staff, police say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department said they have identified a student responsible for a video threatening staff at an area school. Officials said a report was made Tuesday over a video posted threatening the staff at St. Michael's School. The student was identified, but officials have not...
Equipment and vehicle stolen in Farmington have been recovered
FARMINGTON, Maine — Approximately $10,000 of stolen video equipment has been returned to its rightful owners in Farmington, and two juveniles are charged with the crime. Andre Cormier, who runs Mount Blue TV, said he walked into the station's office on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Sunday and realized something was off.
A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph, when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
