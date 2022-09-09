ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95. A vehicle transporting the dogs was involved in the crash. According to the Facebook post, seven beagles were missing in the area of Berwick...
OGUNQUIT, ME
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located

1 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said Susan Hayes has been safely located. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old Kittery woman who is believed to have wandered away on foot from her home on Tuesday morning. Susan Hayes' husband said he woke up around 5:30 a.m....
KITTERY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Society
County
Franklin County, ME
foxbangor.com

Former Maine National Guard soldier will serve jail time

BANGOR– A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend has been convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two charges of gross sexual assault last month. The charges...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Family#Wmtw#Police
mainepublic.org

2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons

So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Q97.9

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Dogs Run Away After Crash on Maine Turnpike

One dog is dead and one is still missing and eight recovered after the pickup truck they were traveling in sideswiped a tractor trailer and rolled over several times on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound...
wgan.com

Victim in Maine lake drowning identified as New York man

A New York man drowned on a lake in Franklin County on Saturday. According to the Portland Press Herald, police identified the victim as 81-year-old Eric Werthman of Glenford, New York. Werthman told his wife he was going for a swim on Mooselookmeguntic Lake in Rangeley Plantation. Franklin County Sheriff...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph, when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
B98.5

What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?

Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy