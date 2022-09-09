ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Announces Pitch Clock, Larger Bases and Ban on Shifts for 2023

By Jack Vita
 5 days ago

Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced some significant changes coming to the sport in 2023. MLB will implement a pitch timer and a restriction on infield shifts, and also increase the size of its bases for next season.

Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced three significant changes coming to the sport in 2023.

Starting next spring, MLB will adopt a pitch clock, a restriction on infield shifts, and an increase in the size of bases.

Adding a pitch clock won't exactly be foreign territory for Major League Baseball. The sport currently has a time limit for pitchers in between pitches, but umpires haven't been empowered to implement it.

Rule 8.04 of the Major League Baseball rulebook has long stated the following:

8.04 When the bases are unoccupied, the pitcher shall deliver the ball to the batter within 12 seconds after he receives the ball. Each time the pitcher delays the game by violating this rule, the umpire shall call “Ball.”

This rule has not been implemented. Now, it will be.

Beginning in 2023, MLB will have a hard pitch timer. A pitcher must deliver the ball within 15 seconds when the bases are empty. With a runner (or runners) on base, the pitcher will have 20 seconds to do so.

Similarly, the batter will be allowed one timeout per plate appearance.

Major League Baseball hopes to speed up the pace of play, after testing out a hard pitch clock in Independent League baseball, as well as minor league affiliate leagues.

In its first year of implementation, the average time of a minor league game was reduced by 26 minutes from 2021 to 2022.

Longer game times are not a problem, but Major League Baseball hopes that speeding up the pace of play of its games will enhance the sport as an entertainment product, harkening back to the days of the 1970s and 1980s, when games were played at a significantly faster pace and baseball truly was America's pastime.

The new shift restrictions will require all four infielders to have both of their feet in the infield dirt when their team's pitcher is on the rubber. Similarly, two infielders are required to be positioned on both sides of second base when the pitch is released.

Major League Baseball hopes that a restriction on shifting will bring about more base hits, more diving catches, and exciting plays in the field, also enhancing the sport as an entertainment product. Fielders with more range and athleticism will be rewarded for their skills.

First, second and third base will all increase in size from 15 inch-square bases to 18-inch square bases. MLB cited this change as one that will have a positive impact on player safety. In addition to that, the league has had a recent problem with players stealing bases, then sliding off the base for a split-second, and being called out on replay review. This is causing teams to be more hesitant to take an extra base on a base hit, or steal, another exciting facet of the game that is being limited. Increasing the size of the bases could also enhance the entertainment product of Major League Baseball.

All three changes will be implemented at spring training, giving players a chance to get adjusted before Opening Day.

All three of these changes were recently tested in the Atlantic League, an independent professional baseball league that has been at the forefront of change in the sport.

Brittany Baldi , host and emcee for the High Point Rockers, a member of the Atlantic League, recently spoke on the Jack Vita Show about how these rules, and others, have functioned in the Atlantic League. She also discussed what she enjoys most about independent league baseball and what other changes could soon be coming to MLB from the Atlantic League.

The Atlantic League talk begins around the 1:08:40-marker.

In addition to working as the Rockers emcee, Baldi is the fiancée to Major League Baseball pitcher Ryan Dull. She competed on two different reality television shows on MTV, and hosts her own sports lifestyle podcast, ' The BosBabes .'

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

#Baseball Games#Minor League#Pitch Clock#Third Base#Major League Baseball
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
