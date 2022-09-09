ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Black Icons We’d Choose Dinner With Over Half A Million Dollars

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 5 days ago

Ok, so there’s a viral question that’s been circulating which you might’ve seen trending a few times over the past few months: “Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000?”

The inquisition was originally intended to divide people into two personality types. Money-minded folks are expected to take the cash and void themselves of getting professional sound advice from one of the biggest music moguls in entertainment, not to mention a free meal. The other half, a.k.a. moguls-in-the-making, would throw away half a million dollars and instead try to get one of the most reclusive musicians in entertainment to engage in conversation with, well, a stranger.

Although neither answer is truly a wrong one, the topic was brought up again recently following the viral reaction to Jay-Z’s verse on DJ Khaled’s new single, “GOD DID,” which prompted the billionaire emcee to make a rare appearance on social media and address the definition of capitalism amongst other topics. There’s also an interview with King Combs (seen above), son of billionaire music mogul Diddy, that recently gain attention after he said that he’d choose dinner with Hov.

Many quickly switched their answer to taking the cash following both viral moments.

Again, there’s a lot of value that came be gained from dinner with someone who many consider to be the greatest rapper alive, not to mention a consummate businessman — sorry, we meant business, man! On the other hand, there’s a lot you can do with five hundred thousand dollars. Either way, the question did get us thinking about a few famous people throughout our culture where a dinner date is definite.

Keep scrolling to see 10 Black icons who we think everyone would agree is worth spending invaluable time at dinner with over getting a $500K payout:

1. Barack Obama

One dinner wouldn’t be enough to get the amount of knowledge and expertise that would surely come from a meeting with one of the most brilliant Black minds to lead our nation.

2. Oprah Winfrey

If you don’t see value in having a dinner with THE Oprah, we don’t know what to tell you…

3. Mellody Hobson

She’s one of the most powerful Black businesswomen in America. Start the conversation there!

4. Rashida Jones (MSNBC)

Networking with the first Black woman to lead a cable news network? Win!

5. Claudette Colvin

Some conversations are worth more than money. To speak with a certified civil rights icon would be vital from a cultural perspective more than anything.

6. Michael Jordan

Wear the right footwear, and not a mention of Scottie Pippen or Isiah Thomas, and you might just leave the table with a discount on Air Jordans for life that equals to $500K!

7. Kanye West

Listen, anything that occurs at this particular dinner will easily go so viral that you’ll be in a position to make $500,000 just by telling the story.

8. Tyler Perry

Who knows — you might just end up in his next movie. Bring your own wig though!

9. Aliko Dangote

He’s the world’s richest Black man with a net worth of $11.5 billion. He might just gift you $500, 000 if the conversation goes well enough!

10. Robert F. Smith

The respected Mr. Smith is known for investing his fortune in education by paying off student loans. Just saying!

