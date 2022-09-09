NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio is now speaking out as well to address Adam Silver and the NBA’s seemingly light punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation exposed his past racist remarks and inappropriate behavior towards female employees. The toxic workplace culture he has established has also been thrown into focus, with the report saying he yelled and cursed at his employees before.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO