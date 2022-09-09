Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma football coaching community reeling from passing of two legendary figures
By Christian Potts Photo of Jim Dixon courtesy of Sulphur's athletics web site Tributes have been pouring into two communities and schools reeling after the passing in recent days of two legendary Oklahoma high school football coaches. Stanford White, longtime head coach at Douglass High ...
Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to let the NBA know he is not happy with how they handled the situation with regards to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. To recall, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation revealed the racist remarks he said in the past, […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/14/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Michael Grove goes to the rubber for the Dodgers, while Zach Davies gets the call for the Diamondbacks. Michael Grove has pitched once for the Dodgers since June...
Reporter puts Adam Silver on the spot with critical Robert Sarver question
After slapping Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver with a one-year suspension and $10 million fine, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media on Wednesday regarding the decision. While there were a variety of different questions thrown at him, the one that raised eyebrows across the room and social media as a whole was from Sports Illustrated veteran writer Howard Beck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle
Chris Paul isn’t staying silent. The Phoenix Suns point guard finally spoke out on the allegations and subsequent punishment handed down to the man who cuts his checks in Robert Sarver. The NBA has been rocked the Sarver news following previous allegations made over workplace misconduct that spanned over several years. The public clamor along […] The post Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam Silver addresses comparisons between Donald Sterling, Robert Sarver situations
Robert Sarver’s frequent usage of racist and sexist remarks toward his workers has him in trouble with the NBA. The Phoenix Suns owner has been suspended for one year by the NBA and must pay a fine of $10 million. The appalling bigotry Sarver displayed, which was originally revealed...
NBPA exec’s stern demand to Adam Silver calls for Robert Sarver’s head on a spike
NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio is now speaking out as well to address Adam Silver and the NBA’s seemingly light punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation exposed his past racist remarks and inappropriate behavior towards female employees. The toxic workplace culture he has established has also been thrown into focus, with the report saying he yelled and cursed at his employees before.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOCO
Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0