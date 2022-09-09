ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to let the NBA know he is not happy with how they handled the situation with regards to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. To recall, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation revealed the racist remarks he said in the past, […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Reporter puts Adam Silver on the spot with critical Robert Sarver question

After slapping Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver with a one-year suspension and $10 million fine, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media on Wednesday regarding the decision. While there were a variety of different questions thrown at him, the one that raised eyebrows across the room and social media as a whole was from Sports Illustrated veteran writer Howard Beck.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle

Chris Paul isn’t staying silent. The Phoenix Suns point guard finally spoke out on the allegations and subsequent punishment handed down to the man who cuts his checks in Robert Sarver. The NBA has been rocked the Sarver news following previous allegations made over workplace misconduct that spanned over several years. The public clamor along […] The post Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NBPA exec’s stern demand to Adam Silver calls for Robert Sarver’s head on a spike

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio is now speaking out as well to address Adam Silver and the NBA’s seemingly light punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation exposed his past racist remarks and inappropriate behavior towards female employees. The toxic workplace culture he has established has also been thrown into focus, with the report saying he yelled and cursed at his employees before.
PHOENIX, AZ
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
