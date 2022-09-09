ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview man indicted for 2021 murder of girlfriend, accused of striking her with hammer

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKsYe_0hotvUE200

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – A Longview man was indicted by a grand jury last week for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend.

Police: Man arrested after stealing backpack full of ammo from Academy

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, had been previously indicted on March 2021 for assaulting Lori Follis, his girlfriend by striking her with a hammer, the same offense as his murder charge, according to court documents.

McCuller has remained in custody since his January 2021 arrest, and is being held without bond. His case has been set for trial on Sept. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0hotvUE200


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man indicted in murder of woman killed with machete

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted in the May murder of a mother of four. Officials said it is believed she was killed with a machete in a “violent attack.” Jaci Wilkerson, 40, was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery. […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Flint man accused of fatal Tyler shooting in May indicted

TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of shooting and killing another man in May after wrestling with each other during an argument has been indicted for murder. A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment against Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, on Aug. 18 for a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdlt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ross, TX
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KICKS 105

Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
CUSHING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Academy#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
easttexasradio.com

Arrest In Avinger Man’s Death

Authorities arrested a man in connection with the death of an Avinger man found dead alongside a road in the Diana area of Harrison County. They accuse 33-year-old Canton James Echols of fatally stabbing 31-year-old Blake Edward Reddock.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Kilgore police searching for theft suspect caught on camera

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off. A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off. Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. Updated: 3 hours ago. A man who told law enforcement...
KILGORE, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested in connection to Harrison County homicide

MARSHALL – A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a Harrison County homicide. According to our news partner KETK, Blake Edward Reddock, 31, of Avinger was found dead on the side of Hershel McCoy Road on Saturday Sept. 10, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle connected to this case was also set on fire the same day. Canton Echols, 33, of Harleton was taken into custody by law enforcement, and he has been cooperating with them, said authorities. Reddock appears to have been stabbed several times, said the sheriff’s office. His body was identified through his tattoos initially because he did not have an identification on him. Echols was charged with first-degree murder and law enforcement secured two search warrants in this case. The sheriff’s office also said there was a Facebook post shared that went viral related to this investigation. In the post, the victim’s mother shared she was worried because her son was not responding to her.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area

DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after the man was found near the roadway. Officers identified him as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger.
DIANA, TX
KTBS

Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 13 – Sept. 14

Deputies charged Jimmy Tino Orozco, 52, of Ben Wheeler, with unauthorized use of vehicle and two counts driving while intoxicated second. Orozco was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $300,000. Deputies charged Thomas Edward Owens, Jr., 38, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Owens...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy