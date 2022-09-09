Longview man indicted for 2021 murder of girlfriend, accused of striking her with hammer

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – A Longview man was indicted by a grand jury last week for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend.

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, had been previously indicted on March 2021 for assaulting Lori Follis, his girlfriend by striking her with a hammer, the same offense as his murder charge, according to court documents.

McCuller has remained in custody since his January 2021 arrest, and is being held without bond. His case has been set for trial on Sept. 19.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.