Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county. Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.
Man charged with murdering mother in her Forsyth County home
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man is in custody charged with murdering his 61-year-old mother at her home, deputies say. Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 when deputies responded to a medical call at a home near Frank Boyd Road.
Gwinnett County police officer charged in deadly moped crash was looking at computer, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer told troopers he was distracted looking at his in-cruiser computer when he struck a moped in Hall County. Michael James Brady, 49, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and following too closely. It happened last Friday morning as Brady was...
Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
Spalding County deputy loses home in fire
SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire. The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say
ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
Argument with Fulton County Animal Control prompts SWAT standoff in East Point, police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman barricaded herself inside her home after getting into an argument with an investigator from Fulton County Animal Control, East Point police say. According to police, they were called to a home on Center Avenue off of Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Dispatchers told...
Henry County police looking for man accused of breaking into cars around McDonough area
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police officers are urging residents to be on the lookout for a man they say broke into a car and stole various items from it at the Sticky Cactus in the McDonough area. Police provided surveillance photos of the unidentified man entering a parked...
Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and...
'Kid played bumper cars': Teen stole, crashed car, lied to officers about age, police say
MORROW, Ga. - Morrow police officers arrested a teen suspected of stealing a car and trying to flee from police. Police added later that he allegedly lied to officers about his age. The Morrow Police Department arrested Elijah Brownlee after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said...
Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking officers during Capitol riot
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - A Locust Grove man has pleaded guilty to attacking law enforcement officers with a weapon during riots at the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Officials say 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon in a federal court Tuesday, He had previously been also charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, but those charges will not be further prosecuted.
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
Terence “Favors” Denson was putting all his energy into improving his Mechanicsville community after losing his 15-year-old son to gun violence in June. But his efforts were halted after he was shot and killed Thursday at a neighborhood bar.
2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
