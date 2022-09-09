ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man charged with murdering mother in her Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man is in custody charged with murdering his 61-year-old mother at her home, deputies say. Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 when deputies responded to a medical call at a home near Frank Boyd Road.
Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
Spalding County deputy loses home in fire

SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect

ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and...
Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking officers during Capitol riot

LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - A Locust Grove man has pleaded guilty to attacking law enforcement officers with a weapon during riots at the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Officials say 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon in a federal court Tuesday, He had previously been also charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, but those charges will not be further prosecuted.
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
