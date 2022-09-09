With last week’s hearing of appeals and release of playoff plans, the LHSAA Executive Committee’s bold reshaping of postseason play for this school year is now complete. At first glance, it’s a solid plan. Shrinking from 12 championships (seven public/ non-select, five private/ select) is a great start – and one unlikely to have been taken by principals, who have always voted to increase the number of classes/divisions.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO