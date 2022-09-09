Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
SCOTUS declines to block order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize LGBTQ club
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined in a 5-4 vote to block a lower court order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ club. Why it matters: The Modern Orthodox Jewish college had argued that a "government-enforced establishment" of the Pride Alliance club would cause "irreparable harm." Justice Sonia Sotomayor...
DeSantis sends 2 planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in sending migrants to sanctuary cities, Fox News reports. Why it matters: It's an escalation of Republican governors' stand-off with President Biden over his immigration and...
How federal COVID-19 relief funded Ohio police
Hundreds of millions of dollars were given to Ohio law enforcement agencies in response to the pandemic.But only some of this federal relief went explicitly toward PPE and other health-related needs, according to a new Marshall Project report. Driving the news: The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave local governments and police departments $350 billion to recover from COVID-19 — the largest infusion of federal funding in local governments in almost 40 years.The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year with near-unanimous Democratic support and Republican opposition. Why it matters: The president has used ARPA as...
Judge blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban for 14 days
A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban for the next 14 days. Why it matters: Abortion providers in Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging the state's ban after it took effect following the fall of Roe. Wednesday's ruling means abortions in Ohio are now legal again up to 22 weeks, effective immediately.
Poll: 64% of likely voters in battleground states back marriage equality
Nearly two-thirds of likely voters in battleground states support "protecting the national right to same-sex marriage," according to a Human Rights Campaign poll released Wednesday. Why it matters: The clock is ticking as the Senate inches toward a vote on Democrats' Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the right...
Mayor concedes to pro-Trump businessman Robert Burns in N.H. House primary
Robert Burns, a former New Hampshire county treasurer, won the GOP primary on Tuesday to advance to the general election that will decide who will represent the state's 2nd district. Why it matters: Burns' victory tees up a November election pitting the pro-Trump businessman against Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), who...
Poll: How Texas voters feel about Abbott's migrant buses
Gov. Greg Abbott has found a message that resonates with Republican voters as he campaigns hard over border security and immigration while keeping quiet on dicier issues like abortion and gun violence. The big picture: Even as his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke narrows the gap, Abbott's prolonged focus on the...
Calif. AG accuses Amazon of blocking price competition in new lawsuit
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is accusing Amazon of boosting prices for consumers through its contracts with platform sellers in a new antitrust lawsuit Wednesday. Why it matters: The lawsuit claims Amazon's contracts with its sellers lead to inflated prices for goods online and hamper the ability of other online retailers to compete with the e-commerce juggernaut.
MAGA’s New Hampshire sweep
MAGA-aligned candidates swept the Republican congressional primaries in New Hampshire last night, defeating better-financed candidates backed by Gov. Chris Sununu and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Why it matters: The GOP's path to win back a Senate majority has narrowed, with Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) better positioned to win re-election.
Cooper asks NC General Assembly to not tax student loan forgiveness
Gov. Roy Cooper asked the N.C. General Assembly on Wednesday to not tax the student loans forgiven by the Biden administration as income. Why it matters: Just a handful of states are likely to tax forgiven student loans, including North Carolina, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation. And the forgiven loans are not considered taxable income for federal tax purposes.
How Prop 2 would change voting in Michigan
Proposal 2, a constitutional amendment set to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, will give voters the opportunity to expand statewide voting access.The intrigue: The Promote the Vote coalition submitted 669,972 signatures in July for its proposal to create a new early voting system. It would set nine days of early in-person voting and allow voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for all future elections, without having to apply each time as long as the voter remains qualified.Flashback: Promote the Vote is the same group behind the successful effort to pass Proposal 3 in 2018, which...
Swelling Mosquito Fire now California's largest wildfire this year
Northern California's Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills swelled to 63,776 acres on Wednesday evening after "critically dry fuels" drove rapid growth, per Cal Fire. The big picture: Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place for affected communities northeast of Sacramento as the blaze burned across El Dorado and Placer counties at 20% containment and became the largest recorded in California this year.
Poll: Gap between Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke narrows
Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is closing in on Gov. Greg Abbott with less than two months before Texans head to the polls, according to the latest statewide survey from the Texas Politics project at UT Austin. Yes, but: Texas is still a Republican state. By the numbers: Abbott still holds...
Why Democrats are more confident in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, in 1 chart
Data: Colorado Secretary of State; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosCompared to the 2014 election, Democrats are more confident in Colorado's U.S. Senate race this year because of a single data point: Voter registration.By the numbers: Republicans counted 24,000 more registered voters in Colorado than Democrats in November 2014, a roughly 1-percentage-point advantage. Now, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 125,000 — a 3-point edge, an Axios Denver analysis finds.Why it matters: Elections are won by those who show up; but larger registration numbers give political parties a cushion against a gap in enthusiasm or turnout.Flashback: Republicans won big in 2014 in Colorado and upset an incumbent Democrat to send Cory Gardner to the U.S. SenateBFD: Less than 1 in 4 Colorado voters is affiliated with the Republican Party — a stunning 6.6-percentage-point-decline in eight years.Democratic registration fell 3 points in the same period.Of note: Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in Colorado, a number that's skyrocketed since the state made it the default affiliation when registering to vote.46% of registered voters are unaffiliated, according to Sept. 1 numbers.
Morse concedes to Don Bolduc in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, won the state's GOP primary in a high-profile fight over who will try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November. Why it matters: Bolduc's apparent victory comes as Republicans poured millions into the race to try to prevent his victory — as party leaders fear that he's too extreme to win the November election.
Democrats see Joe O'Dea as Cory Gardner 2.0, but now they're ready
It's déjà vu for Democrats in Colorado. Flashback: Eight years ago, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Cory Gardner pitched himself as a folksy outsider and hardworking moderate, drawing national praise and independent support on his path to unseating a Democratic incumbent in a midterm election. Flash-forward: This year, Republican...
Skyline Report: NW Arkansas housing is pricey and tough to find
Note: Data for H2 2019 and H1 2020 were not provided by the report. Source: Arvest Skyline Report; Chart: Axios VisualsSupply chain issues that slow the delivery of appliances for new homes and electrical transformers used in planned neighborhoods are contributing to NWA's housing shortage.What's happening: The scarcity is driving prices up and vacancy rates down. Home prices continued to skyrocket in the first half of 2022 — up nearly 27% to an average of $385,821, compared with the same period in 2021. And multifamily vacancy rates are so low (2.3%), rent is at an all-time average high of $860....
Organ transplant milestone is personal for many
The U.S. surpassed one million organ transplants last week. Tennessee Donor Services executive director Jill Grandas tells Axios the moment followed a recent stretch of "milestone years" that saw the pace of transplants jump substantially.Yes, but: The need for organ donors remains immense, with more people getting transplants than ever before, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.More than 105,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants nationwide. About 3,000 are waiting in Tennessee, per TDS.Roughly 17 a day die waiting, the Associated Press reports.Meanwhile: The nation's transplant system is facing criticism for poor management and oversight.Zoom in: Grandas says officials in Tennessee...
Auto shows fight to maintain their relevance
Auto shows were already struggling to maintain their relevance before the pandemic — and then we went two years without one, forcing them into an existential crisis. Why it matters: The nation's major auto shows — those taking place in New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and Chicago — collectively drew millions of attendees annually in the past and served as the launching pad for dozens of new vehicles.
Three Utah drives to see colorful fall leaves
So you want to see the mountains adorned in autumn foliage, but you're worried about the traffic jams up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Good news: Trees grow on pretty much all of our mountains.Here are three of our favorite fall color drives:The Wasatch Back Autumn forests carpet the mountains northeast of the Alpine Loop. Details: Start in Midway and take Cascade Springs Drive to the springs. Then take Forest Road 114 east to State Road 92 (the Alpine Loop) south and take Provo Canyon to the Utah Valley. The range of habitats and colors on this route is extraordinary. Emigration Canyon...
