Data: Colorado Secretary of State; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosCompared to the 2014 election, Democrats are more confident in Colorado's U.S. Senate race this year because of a single data point: Voter registration.By the numbers: Republicans counted 24,000 more registered voters in Colorado than Democrats in November 2014, a roughly 1-percentage-point advantage. Now, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 125,000 — a 3-point edge, an Axios Denver analysis finds.Why it matters: Elections are won by those who show up; but larger registration numbers give political parties a cushion against a gap in enthusiasm or turnout.Flashback: Republicans won big in 2014 in Colorado and upset an incumbent Democrat to send Cory Gardner to the U.S. SenateBFD: Less than 1 in 4 Colorado voters is affiliated with the Republican Party — a stunning 6.6-percentage-point-decline in eight years.Democratic registration fell 3 points in the same period.Of note: Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in Colorado, a number that's skyrocketed since the state made it the default affiliation when registering to vote.46% of registered voters are unaffiliated, according to Sept. 1 numbers.

17 HOURS AGO