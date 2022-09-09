ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
Montana State
Montana Crime & Safety
96.7 KISS FM

Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?

Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Washington man arrested on meth charges

OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
OLDTOWN, ID
yourbigsky.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns

Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
WHITEFISH, MT
KULR8

Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates

BILLINGS, Mont. - A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
NBCMontana

Montana education officials release math, reading scores

MISSOULA, Mont. — Scores were released for the federally mandated math and reading assessment tests from Montana's 2021-2022 academic year. The required assessment measures math and reading or English language arts proficiency for students from 3rd-11th grade statewide. The following information was sent out by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen:. Superintendent...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for September 13

Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
MONTANA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash

REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
MY 103.5

5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV

Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Be Smart; Winterize your vehicle now for Montana driving

It seems like the first snowfall is a long way off, but it’s nice to prepare yourself and your vehicle beforehand. It really does make a huge SAFETY improvement in Montana winter driving conditions. Here are a few quick and fast ideas:. Have your car serviced for winter conditions.
MONTANA STATE

