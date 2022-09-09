ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Potential rail strike could impact Metro Transit, Amtrak trains in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A looming strike involving thousands of rail workers could impact passenger rail service in and through the Twin Cities. Unions representing over 115,000 freight railroad workers, including those with Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Kansas City Southern, are poised to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 16, if a new labor agreement isn’t in place.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota nurses set to return to work after 3-day strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota nurses' strike is coming to an end, with some nurses headed back to work on Wednesday night. Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota walked off the job on Monday for a three-day strike, with many picketing after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives.
MINNESOTA STATE
Understaffed Minneapolis 911 searching for new dispatchers, offering $1K signing bonus

The Minneapolis Emergency Call Center is understaffed and urgently hiring, and now offering a signing bonus with hopes of filling more than two dozen open positions. The job is a way to give back to your community and get paid for it. 911 dispatcher Laurie Thomas-Neely is skilled at staying calm in a crisis, as she’s been on the job for nine years. She says she loves it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota nurses’ strike began Monday: What you need to know

(FOX 9) - Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota have walked off the job, with many picketing after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives. Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association, or MNA, are striking at 15 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the union.
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots

A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 ramp

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An unknown woman died early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the entrance ramp to Interstate 94 from West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. The woman, identified in a report from Minnesota State Patrol only as "Jane Doe", died at the scene after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alleged theft at Target leads to brief chase, five juveniles apprehended

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An alleged theft at a Target in Brooklyn Park led to a chase that resulted in three female juveniles being taken into custody Tuesday. On Sept. 13, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a Target at 7535 West Broadway on the report of a theft involving three juvenile females.
RAW: Semi-truck rolled on Highway 52 in Dakota County

Authorities responded to a semi-truck that rolled on Highway 52 South at Fischer Avenue in Hampton Township the morning of Sept. 12, 2022. The crash closed a lane in both directions of Highway 52.
New indoor dog park, restaurant and bar opens in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new indoor dog park, bar and restaurant has opened in Plymouth. Brew Park, which is being touted as the state's first multi-feature indoor dog oasis, opened to the public on Monday, Sept. 12. The 22,000-square-foot space at 2605 Fernbrook Lane N boasts an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training – the idea is to have everything for your pet under one roof.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Pick-your-own apples at LuceLine Orchard in Watertown

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K visits LuceLine Orchard in Watertown, which is among Minnesota's more than 120 orchards. LuceLine currently has a few varieties ready in the pick-your-own orchard, as well as a corn maze, sun flower field, jumping pillow, corn tent, animals, and free activities.
WATERTOWN, MN

