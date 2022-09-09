Read full article on original website
Minneapolis working to craft rent control policy, a year after St. Paul ordinance passes
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis is taking steps toward crafting a rent control policy nearly a year after St Paul passed its own controversial ordinance. "We needed a policy for rent stabilization last year, five years ago," said Jennifer Arnold, co-director of Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia. A group of renters...
Potential rail strike could impact Metro Transit, Amtrak trains in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A looming strike involving thousands of rail workers could impact passenger rail service in and through the Twin Cities. Unions representing over 115,000 freight railroad workers, including those with Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Kansas City Southern, are poised to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 16, if a new labor agreement isn’t in place.
Minnesota nurses set to return to work after 3-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota nurses' strike is coming to an end, with some nurses headed back to work on Wednesday night. Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota walked off the job on Monday for a three-day strike, with many picketing after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives.
Data show Minneapolis PD hasn't shifted resources despite losing hundreds of officers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen shots were fired inside and outside a crowded bar near the University of Minnesota campus. Once the shooting finally stopped early Friday morning, four people were hit by gunfire with one man fatally shot outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in the Seven Corners neighborhood.
Understaffed Minneapolis 911 searching for new dispatchers, offering $1K signing bonus
The Minneapolis Emergency Call Center is understaffed and urgently hiring, and now offering a signing bonus with hopes of filling more than two dozen open positions. The job is a way to give back to your community and get paid for it. 911 dispatcher Laurie Thomas-Neely is skilled at staying calm in a crisis, as she’s been on the job for nine years. She says she loves it.
Minnesota nurses’ strike began Monday: What you need to know
(FOX 9) - Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota have walked off the job, with many picketing after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives. Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association, or MNA, are striking at 15 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the union.
Children lead nurses in strike chant on Day 2 of nurses strike
Children led nurses in a chant on Tuesday, Sept. 13, outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis ahead of the Minnesota Nurses Association's news conference on the ongoing nurses' strike. Tuesday marked the second day of the three-day strike.
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
Parents upset over use of contact information ahead of school board election
(FOX 9) - Some parents in the Lakeville Area School District are upset over what they’re calling a breach of trust. But the district says it was only following school policy when it released the personal information of students to a political candidate who requested it. "I was absolutely...
Church says violence at dangerous Minneapolis intersection is worse than ever before
Sanctuary Covenant Church moved to West Broadway and Lyndale five years ago. They say both at Merwin's and the neighboring Winner's Gas, the shootings and drug use is worse than ever. Within the last week or so, the corner was riddled with bullets with eight people shot.
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
WATCH: Minneapolis firefighters put out fire at homeless encampment
The Minneapolis Fire Department said this brush Monday night at the homeless encampment by The Quarry shopping center fire was triggered by a campfire with wooden pallets that burned out of control. No injuries were reported.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 ramp
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An unknown woman died early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the entrance ramp to Interstate 94 from West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. The woman, identified in a report from Minnesota State Patrol only as "Jane Doe", died at the scene after...
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
Alleged theft at Target leads to brief chase, five juveniles apprehended
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An alleged theft at a Target in Brooklyn Park led to a chase that resulted in three female juveniles being taken into custody Tuesday. On Sept. 13, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a Target at 7535 West Broadway on the report of a theft involving three juvenile females.
'The Journey Comes First': More family members make claims against Bad Rooster
(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster is seeking a temporary injunction in its defamation lawsuit against two sisters that would prohibit them from saying the Minnetonka-based food truck is financing a New Age cult led by its co-owner, Soulaire Allerai. But attorneys for Kelly Abedi and Angela Hummelgard, whose estranged...
Minneapolis gift shop to close its doors after victimized in bogus curb alert Craigslist post
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis small business owner is shutting his doors after a tumultuous year. His small gift shop, Cockadoodledoo in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood was targeted by a sophisticated theft scheme involving a bogus posting on the popular online classified ad site, Craigslist. Cockadoodledoo is a familiar...
RAW: Semi-truck rolled on Highway 52 in Dakota County
Authorities responded to a semi-truck that rolled on Highway 52 South at Fischer Avenue in Hampton Township the morning of Sept. 12, 2022. The crash closed a lane in both directions of Highway 52.
New indoor dog park, restaurant and bar opens in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new indoor dog park, bar and restaurant has opened in Plymouth. Brew Park, which is being touted as the state's first multi-feature indoor dog oasis, opened to the public on Monday, Sept. 12. The 22,000-square-foot space at 2605 Fernbrook Lane N boasts an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training – the idea is to have everything for your pet under one roof.
Pick-your-own apples at LuceLine Orchard in Watertown
FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K visits LuceLine Orchard in Watertown, which is among Minnesota's more than 120 orchards. LuceLine currently has a few varieties ready in the pick-your-own orchard, as well as a corn maze, sun flower field, jumping pillow, corn tent, animals, and free activities.
